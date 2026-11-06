Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens For Two Distinctive Boulder-Area Properties Selling In Colorado

Private mountain retreat and contemporary residence offer contrasting and alluring opportunities across the Boulder market

- Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is officially open for two luxury properties in the Boulder, Colorado area, both selling at auction in cooperation with the same agent, Donald Cicchillo of RE/MAX Alliance Boulder. 266 Old Whiskey Road, a private foothills retreat between Boulder and Nederland listed for $4M with a current high bid of $1.75M, will culminate live on November 16 on conciergeauctions. 517 15th Street, a contemporary residence in Boulder's storied and ultra-private Chautauqua neighborhood, listed for $6.75M, with a high bid of $3.5M, will culminate live on November 20 at The Connaught hotel as part of Concierge Auctions' London November Global Sale.

“Boulder is appealing to luxury buyers who want the outdoors at their doorstep without giving up the energy of a vibrant university town,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Bringing these two properties to auction at once gives us an opportunity to tap into that demand and introduce the properties to a global network of buyers who've been waiting for the right opportunity in the neighborhood.”

“Neither of these homes fits neatly into a box, and that's what I've always loved about them,” Cicchillo said.“Old Whiskey Road is a true mountain escape with room to breathe, while 15th Street is unlike almost anything you'll find in Chautauqua. Buyers have a real chance to compete, and I'm looking forward to seeing who steps up.”

Set across 28.83 acres bordering National Forest in the foothills between Boulder and Nederland, 266 Old Whiskey Road pairs a private mountain setting with access to both communities. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence spans 3,396 square feet, with panoramic views across the surrounding peaks and east toward the city below. Completed in 2008, the home is carbon free, with geothermal and photovoltaic energy and radiant heating beneath concrete and tile floors. A finished lower level provides flexible space for recreation, guests or a studio, and features an attached garage.

Nearby Nederland serves as a gateway to the Indian Peaks Wilderness, with Barker Meadow Reservoir, Brainard Lake and Eldora Mountain Resort offering year-round recreation. Boulder is also within reach down the canyon, providing access to the city's dining, shopping and cultural offerings.

517 15th Street sits just below the Flatirons in Boulder's Chautauqua neighborhood-one of Boulder's oldest and most storied neighborhoods- just two blocks from the trails of Chautauqua Park. Designed by Boulder architect Harvey Hine, the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath residence was remodeled throughout in 2023 and spans 6,769 square feet. The home joins a restored 1914 stone cottage with a nautilus-shaped contemporary addition, creating a mix of historic character and modern design.

Inside, a 23-foot entry and cantilevered staircase lead to an open layout with curved walls and vaulted cathedral ceilings. The main-level primary suite features two walk-in closets, a five-piece bath and private office, while the kitchen opens to a deck and landscaped grounds. Additional spaces include an entertaining room, recreation area, yoga studio and bonus room.

The University of Colorado Boulder and the iconic Pearl Street Mall are each approximately five minutes away.

Images of 517 15th Street may be viewed online with credit to Amanda Proudfit.

Images of 266 Old Whiskey Road may be viewed online with credit to Amanda Proudfit.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Two Distinctive Boulder-Area Properties Selling In Colorado News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 06, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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