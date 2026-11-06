Seattle Hosts The First-Ever Conference For Women Founders In Women's Sports

The Business of Women's Sports Conference | Dec. 3 | Seattle

As women's sports tops $3 billion, 150 founders and investors gather Dec. 3 to grow the businesses behind the boom

- Brittany Bell, co-founder and CEO of Gametime HeroSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women founders building businesses in women's sports will meet the investors ready to back them Dec. 3 at The Business of Women's Sports conference, the first event built specifically for them. Gametime Hero and Rough & Tumble present the one-day event at Rough & Tumble's flagship in Ballard as part of Sports Venture Week, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.Deloitte projects global women's sports revenue will top $3 billion in 2026, up 340% in four years, and reports U.S. college women's sports revenue grew 4.5 times faster than men's from 2022 to 2024. Expansion fees and team valuations are hitting record highs, and women founders are leading many of the newest entries in the space.Yet companies founded solely by women received just over 1% of U.S. venture capital in 2025, according to PitchBook, making them one of the most overlooked opportunities in venture. According to Boston Consulting Group, women-founded startups generate 2.5 times more revenue per dollar invested than male-founded startups and 10% more revenue over five years on less than half the funding.The Business of Women's Sports conference is designed to close that gap.“Women's sports will be one of the greatest business stories of this decade, and Seattle has always been at the forefront,” said Brittany Bell, co-founder and CEO of Gametime Hero.“We built Gametime Hero here during the pandemic, and being a woman in this industry has brought unique challenges and wonderful partnerships. Founders who get funded hire, build and grow this industry, and this conference is about making those connections happen.”Why SeattleSeattle is the only U.S. city where teams from all three major women's pro leagues play within city limits: the Seattle Storm (WNBA), Seattle Reign FC (NWSL) and Seattle Torrent (PWHL). The Reign is a founding NWSL club, the Storm are four-time WNBA champions, and Torrent fans twice set the U.S. arena attendance record for women's hockey in the team's inaugural season. The city is also home to semiprofessional women's tackle football and ultimate teams and pre-professional Salmon Bay FC. The Seattle Times launched a dedicated women's sports beat this year, noting there is“arguably no better city in the country for women's sports.” Seattle, King County and Washington state recognize October as Women in Sports Month.“Seattle is called the capital of women's sports for good reason: we've been building this industry and its fan base for decades,” said Jen Barnes, founder and CEO of Rough & Tumble.“Four years ago, I built Rough & Tumble to fill a gap no one else saw. Now we're closing another one, with one day, in one room, for the women founders creating what's next and the investors ready to fund and grow with them.”The ProgramThe conference brings together 150 women founders, industry leaders and investors from venture capital, private equity and family offices, all building or investing in women's sports. The day includes:- Three panels featuring women who are building leagues and teams or have led successful raises- Curated luncheon and growth sessions- Pitch competition for women founders in women's sports. The top 10 applicants pitch active investors and advisors, and the top three compete for a yearlong 1:1 mentorship.Apply to Pitch: Women founders in the women's sports space can apply to pitch by Nov. 15 at thebusinessofwomenssports/pitch.RegistrationThursday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a closing cocktail hour. Rough & Tumble, 5309 22nd Ave. NW, Seattle. Register at thebusinessofwomenssports.About Gametime HeroGametime Hero is the operating system for active communities. Founded by Brittany Bell, DBA, and AR Bell, a former Google engineer, both lifelong coaches and organizers, the platform brings scheduling, registration, payments, communication and member management into one place. Learn more at gametimehero.About Rough & TumbleRough & Tumble is an industry-leading sports and hospitality company built for the woman sports fan. Founded in Seattle by Jen Barnes, Rough & Tumble opened in 2022 as the world's first sports bar dedicated to playing women's and men's sports equally. Today, the company operates two locations, invests in team ownership and partners with leagues, teams, athletes, media, brands and civic organizations to grow women's sports and build the woman sports fan base. Learn more at roughandtumblepub.About Sports Venture WeekSports Venture Week is a six-day gathering in Seattle, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2026, bringing together sports, technology, community and venture. The week is led by Venture Black and co-organized with the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), Founders Live and Gametime Hero. Details at sportsventureweek.MediaPress credentials are available. Jen Barnes, Brittany Bell and select speakers are available for interviews before and during the event. Photo and video opportunities: pitch finals at 4 p.m.

KC Christiansen

Gametime Hero

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Seattle Hosts the First-Ever Conference for Women Founders in Women's Sports News Provided By Gametime Hero November 06, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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