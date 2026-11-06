EC Grants Fresh Opportunity To ASDD-Flagged Voters In Maharashtra's Electoral Rolls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) In a significant move under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday provided a fresh opportunity to voters from Maharashtra whose names could not be included in the draft electoral rolls due to categorisation under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) criteria, despite the issuance of enumeration forms during house-to-house visits.

The draft electoral rolls for all 288 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra were published on August 31, 2026.

According to statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam, voters omitted from the draft lists solely because of ASDD classification can now submit filled enumeration forms to their respective Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Pre-filled enumeration forms containing previous details will be made available to EROs vis ECINET.

District Election Officers and EROs will instruct Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to distribute these forms directly or via electronic media (WhatsApp, e-mail, SMS).

Voters can also download or complete the enumeration forms online by entering their EPIC number through official websites or the ECINET portal.

BLOs will coordinate with local political party representatives, neighbours, relatives, residents, and resident welfare associations to contact affected voters and guide them through the form-submission process.

Voters who have not migrated from their original residences must submit an Annexure-B declaration explaining why they could not submit their enumeration forms earlier.

Voters who have shifted from their original addresses must provide details of their new address and Assembly constituency using Annexure-C. These applications can be submitted to the ERO/AERO of their current place of residence.

The list of ASDD voters has been made public on the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer's website:

Eligible voters whose names appear on the ASDD list-and who have not already filed Form-6 after the publication of the draft rolls-are urged to fill out the enumeration form either online or offline.

Voters who have already submitted Form-6 after the draft publication do not need to refill the enumeration form.

Citizens are advised to promptly connect with their local ERO, AERO, or BLO for assistance.