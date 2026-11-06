Naidu Seeks Urgent Centre Aid After Cyclones Hit Andhra Pradesh Hard

CM Naidu Seeks Urgent Assistance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate interim financial assistance to provide relief to people affected by two successive cyclones that hit the state within a week. According to a release issued by the Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister informed the Union Home Minister that the state had suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains and strong winds triggered by the successive cyclones, affecting infrastructure, including electricity networks and roads.

Naidu stated that while the state was still recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab on October 27, Cyclone Murusu struck, leaving farmers and fishermen facing losses twice in the same season. The preliminary assessment has estimated the damage caused by Cyclone Murusu at Rs 1,919.59 crore. The Chief Minister sought immediate interim financial assistance from the Centre to provide relief to affected people and support recovery efforts.

Breakdown of Agricultural Losses

In his letter, Naidu stated that Cyclone Murusu damaged crops across 1,43,122 hectares, affecting 1,86,063 farmers, with preliminary losses in the agricultural sector estimated at Rs 874.96 crore. Horticultural crops were damaged across 6,504.38 hectares, affecting 12,178 farmers, with the estimated losses pegged at Rs 337.10 crore.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Home Minister that extensive damage had been reported in the animal husbandry, aquaculture, housing, irrigation, electricity, Panchayat Raj, education and health sectors. Naidu further stated that a comprehensive assessment of the damage would be undertaken after the floodwaters recede and that a detailed report would be submitted to the Centre within the next 15 days.

Call for Immediate Relief

He urged the Union Home Ministry to immediately sanction interim financial assistance to support farmers, fishermen, families whose houses had been damaged and other affected sections of society. The assistance would also help restore damaged essential infrastructure and services across the state. The Chief Minister emphasised that immediate financial support from the Centre would provide relief to affected people and enable the state government to take necessary measures to restore normalcy. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)