Saurabh Bharadwaj Slams Parvesh Verma Over Defamation Case Dismissal

Bharadwaj Criticizes Verma Over Defamation Appeal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma for challenging the lower court's dismissal of his defamation case in the Sessions Court, saying the move was aimed at saving his reputation. Bharadwaj said Parvesh Verma's claims of having no association with Amarjeet Singh Babbu were exposed by several photographs and videos, following which the trial court dismissed the case.

On Friday, AAP Delhi Unit President, in a video statement, said,“When I raised the issue of the rape of a three-year-old girl at her school, Parvesh Verma filed this baseless defamation lawsuit. After Parvesh Verma's lies were caught red-handed in court, the court dismissed his case. Parvesh Verma had submitted an affidavit stating that he had no association with Amarjeet Singh Babbu.”

Evidence Presented Against Verma

Bhardwaj further stated,“However, I presented several photographs and videos of him with Amarjeet Singh Babbu. In this way, he was exposed before the court. Now, to save his reputation, he has challenged the Trial Court's order. The issuance of a notice is a routine procedure.” He claimed that Parvesh Verma had lied before the court.

Contradictory Statements Alleged

“In court, he claimed that he did not know Amarjeet Singh Babbu in any way and had nothing to do with him. However, in a Facebook post from 2023, Parvesh Verma is seen cutting a cake on the occasion of Amarjeet Singh Babbu's granddaughter's birthday and blessing her,” he added.

Bhardwaj also referred to another Facebook post dated October 2, 2022, in which Parvesh Verma had wished Amarjeet Singh Babbu on his birthday.“In that post, Parvesh Verma had written that he had known Amarjeet Singh Babbu since his college days and considered him his elder brother. On Facebook, Parvesh Verma calls him his elder brother, but in court, he says, 'Who are you to me? I don't even know Amarjeet Singh Babbu,” he stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)