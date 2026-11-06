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President Ilham Aliyev Presents Keys To Apartments To Residents Relocating To Villages Of Jahangirbayli And Soltanli (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-06 12:02:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district on November 6.

The head of state then presented the residents with the keys to their new homes.

























































































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Trend News Agency

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