More Than Scaling Outlines Black Friday Cyber Monday Google Ads Strategy For E-Commerce Brands Ahead Of Peak Shopping Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Bony Ghadiya says the strongest BFCM Google Ads plans are built before budgets surge, with tracking, product data, campaign architecture, creative testing and real-time allocation tied to the economics of the business.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday can make aggressive advertising spend feel almost automatic. Search activity rises, promotional calendars tighten, competition increases and e-commerce brands race to capture a short window of unusually high purchase intent.









For More Than Scaling, the more important question is not simply how much a brand can spend during BFCM. It is whether the Google Ads account - and the business behind it - is prepared to absorb that spend profitably.

The agency's approach is built around a business-specific view of paid acquisition. More Than Scaling says campaign decisions should connect product demand, search behavior, margins, inventory, customer-acquisition objectives and the larger growth goals of the company rather than treating Search, Shopping, Performance Max, YouTube and remarketing as isolated channels.

That philosophy becomes especially relevant during peak shopping periods. A structure that appears efficient at normal volume can behave differently when budgets rise quickly. Weak conversion tracking can make attribution harder to trust. Product-feed problems can limit Shopping visibility. Inventory constraints can turn strong demand into a fulfillment problem. And an account that enters BFCM without knowing which products, queries and audiences deserve incremental budget may end up paying premium traffic costs to answer questions that could have been tested earlier.

BFCM Is a Stress Test for the Entire Acquisition System

More Than Scaling approaches Black Friday and Cyber Monday as an operational test as much as a media-buying event. The objective is to make sure the systems around the advertising account can handle a rapid increase in traffic and spend without losing visibility into what is actually driving revenue.

That starts with measurement. Before a brand makes aggressive budget decisions, the agency looks for reliable conversion tracking, enhanced conversion signals where appropriate, dynamic remarketing infrastructure and a clean enough data environment to evaluate performance as conditions change.









Product data is the next layer. For retailers dependent on Google Shopping and Performance Max, Merchant Center is not a back-office detail. Titles, identifiers, descriptions, availability, pricing, shipping information and the way products map to search intent can influence whether increased demand becomes useful traffic or expensive noise.

The agency's broader strategy follows the same logic. Two companies with similar products and similar budgets may require entirely different account structures. One may be harvesting established demand. Another may need to educate buyers before a search ever happens. A third may have plenty of demand but limited inventory or narrower margin tolerance. During BFCM, those differences become more consequential because the cost of getting the structure wrong rises with the budget.

Prepare the Account Before the Traffic Arrives

A published More Than Scaling case study shows how this preparation can work in practice. The agency took over a new Google Ads account for a U.S.-based direct-to-consumer brand that had no existing advertising infrastructure, no established tracking history and a need to scale quickly ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Before pushing spend, More Than Scaling implemented Google Tag Manager tracking, enhanced conversions and dynamic remarketing. It also worked through the Google Merchant Center foundation by cleaning up product titles, adding GTIN and MPN information, refining descriptions and correcting tax and shipping details.

Those steps may appear less exciting than a major BFCM budget increase, but they determine the quality of the decisions that follow. If the account cannot accurately tell the advertiser which products, queries and audiences are producing profitable customers, additional spend can simply magnify an inefficient structure.

The principle is straightforward: scale the system only after the system is capable of showing what deserves to be scaled.

Build Around Search Intent, Not a Single Campaign Type

Once the foundation is reliable, the focus shifts to how customers are actually discovering the products. In the same case study, More Than Scaling used non-brand Search campaigns segmented around different keyword intentions while brand Search and Shopping were used to capture existing demand. Standard Shopping campaigns were separated around product priorities, and negative keywords were used to control irrelevant traffic.

The account also tested multiple Performance Max structures, including asset-based and feed-oriented approaches, with distinct audience signals. Competitor-oriented Search and Shopping campaigns were built around alternative-product positioning, while Demand Gen creative and YouTube were used to reach shoppers earlier in the decision cycle.

The point is not to create the maximum number of campaigns. It is to give different types of demand an appropriate path into the account. Someone searching directly for a brand on Cyber Monday is behaving differently from someone comparing alternatives, discovering a product category or responding to a piece of creative for the first time.

For brands with broad catalogs, the same reasoning applies at the SKU level. BFCM should not automatically turn every product into an equal budget priority. Search volume, profitability, inventory, conversion history and the strategic role of the product can all affect where the next advertising dollar is most useful.

Use the Pre-BFCM Period to Answer Questions

The weeks before Black Friday are valuable because they allow brands to replace assumptions with evidence. More Than Scaling's case study describes testing product variations against different search terms, using YouTube for prospecting and remarketing, experimenting with Performance Max configurations, introducing competitor-focused campaigns and deploying Demand Gen creative as the account developed.

That testing creates a practical advantage before peak demand arrives. Instead of entering the busiest shopping period with dozens of unanswered questions, the advertiser can already have evidence around which products attract qualified demand, which keyword themes convert, which creative concepts resonate and which campaigns can accept more budget without immediately losing efficiency.

This is also why More Than Scaling does not define BFCM preparation as a single campaign launch. The preparation period is a sequence of decisions designed to improve the quality of the decisions that will need to be made later, when traffic moves faster and mistakes become more expensive.

During BFCM, Budget Allocation Has to Follow the Economics

Peak-season demand changes quickly, which can make a static budget plan too rigid. More Than Scaling reports that the DTC account generated $1.2M in revenue in just 58 days while maintaining reported ROAS above 3x. The agency's BFCM process included adjusting budgets hourly using click-through rate, cost-per-click and conversion-rate data, while automated creative rotation was used to keep stronger-performing ads in circulation during peak periods.

That does not mean every advertiser should make hourly changes or chase short-term fluctuations. It demonstrates the larger principle behind the agency's approach: budget should move because the business case for additional spend is improving, not merely because the calendar says Black Friday.

The reverse is equally important. More Than Scaling has documented other situations in which reducing spend was the better decision when inventory or other business conditions changed. For the agency, profitable scaling includes recognizing when additional volume is useful and when protecting efficiency is the better move.

That distinction can be easy to lose during BFCM. A campaign can generate more revenue while simultaneously becoming less attractive to the business if margins compress, high-value inventory runs low, customer-acquisition costs climb too quickly or fulfillment capacity becomes the limiting factor. More Than Scaling therefore treats media buying as an allocation problem: where does the next dollar have the strongest strategic reason to go?

The Strategy Was Part of the Conversation at ShopX 2026

Bony also brought the BFCM discussion into an industry setting at ShopX 2026, where he participated in a panel titled“The BFCM 2026 Playbook.” Event coverage described the discussion as focusing on product validation, creative testing, budget allocation and conversion-rate optimization - the same categories that become increasingly important when brands are deciding how to turn peak-season traffic into revenue.

The panel context matters because the BFCM challenge extends beyond one advertising platform. Google Ads can capture and create demand, but the efficiency of that spend is connected to the offer, the product page, the feed, the creative, the conversion experience and the business's ability to fulfill what it sells.

For More Than Scaling, Google Ads is the operating center of the strategy, but the account cannot be separated from the company behind it.

How Bony Ghadiya's E-Commerce Background Shaped More Than Scaling

The business-first framing also reflects Ghadiya's path into agency work. Before building More Than Scaling, he worked on and scaled his own e-commerce brands, and he still does that today. That operator background influenced the way the agency positions Google Ads management: not as a dashboard-optimization service, but as a growth function that has to account for products, customers, margins and operational constraints.

Rather than asking only which campaign type should be launched, the agency says it starts with questions closer to the way an owner thinks: Where does demand already exist? Which products have room to scale? Which products should not receive more spend? What does the customer need to understand before buying? How much can the business afford to pay for that customer? And what changes if inventory, pricing or market awareness shifts?









Those questions have become part of More Than Scaling's broader positioning as it has expanded. The agency reports managing approximately $170 million in advertising spend and generating more than $850 million in tracked revenue across the brands it works with. It also reports having scaled more than 150 brands, while its Merchant Center practice has completed more than 3,000 reinstatements. More Than Scaling is a Google Partner and Bing Partner and says it operates without long-term client contracts.

The statistics provide scale, but the BFCM playbook illustrates the underlying operating philosophy: advertising should respond to the economics and constraints of the business rather than forcing every business into the same account template.

A Practical BFCM Framework for E-Commerce Brands

1. Fix measurement before increasing spend. Confirm conversion tracking, enhanced conversions, remarketing and attribution inputs before the account becomes harder to diagnose at peak volume.

2. Audit Merchant Center and product data. Make sure product titles, identifiers, descriptions, availability, pricing, shipping and landing-page information are accurate and aligned.

3. Separate different forms of demand. Brand searches, non-brand category searches, competitor comparisons and discovery-stage audiences should not automatically be treated as the same customer journey.

4. Test before the peak window. Use the run-up to BFCM to learn which products, queries, audiences, creative concepts and account structures can accept more budget.

5. Allocate budget according to economics. Revenue growth alone is not enough. Margin, inventory, customer-acquisition cost and fulfillment capacity should influence how aggressively a campaign scales.

6. Watch the account as conditions change. BFCM is dynamic. The strategy should be able to move when CPCs, conversion rates, inventory or demand change materially.

7. Plan beyond Cyber Monday. The customers, audience data and search behavior generated during the peak period can inform remarketing, retention and future acquisition rather than being treated as a one-week event.

The Bigger Point: BFCM Rewards Preparation More Than Panic

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will always create pressure to move quickly. That does not mean the strongest strategy is the one making the most changes or spending the most money.

More Than Scaling's approach is to enter the period with as many important questions already answered as possible: accurate tracking, stronger product data, tested campaign structures, a clear view of search intent and an understanding of which products can profitably support more demand.

When those foundations are in place, BFCM becomes less about reacting to a surge in traffic and more about allocating capital toward opportunities the business is already prepared to capture.

For e-commerce operators evaluating Google Ads support ahead of peak shopping periods, More Than Scaling says the relevant question is not simply whether an agency can operate the platform. It is whether the agency understands the company behind the account well enough to know what should be scaled, what should be tested and when additional spend no longer serves the business.

About More Than Scaling

More Than Scaling is a full-service Google Ads agency serving e-commerce and SaaS brands worldwide. Founded and led by Bony Ghadiya, the agency specializes in Google Search, Performance Max, Shopping and YouTube campaign management, alongside Google Ads and Merchant Center suspension recovery, Amazon PPC, native advertising, creative production, email and SMS, and funnel and website work.

The agency reports managing approximately $170 million in ad spend, generating more than $850 million in tracked revenue, scaling more than 150 brands and completing more than 3,000 Merchant Center reinstatements. More Than Scaling is a Google Partner and Bing Partner.

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