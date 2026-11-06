Keeping Classics Alive And Evolving: 2026 Icaur International User Summit Concludes With New Advances In Future Classic Design And Customization Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, themed“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours,” was held in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23, bringing together more than 500 users, partners, and media from around the world. The summit highlighted the interplay between classic design, intelligent technology, and user co-creation through the global debut of the V25, the user ecosystem exhibition, the test-drive camp, and the smart factory tour.







United by the“Future Classic Design” philosophy, the V23, V25 and V27 form a cohesive V-series lineup. The V25 retains its boxy silhouette and classic round headlights, and is available with range-extended and battery-electric powertrains. Equipped with over 20 ecosystem interfaces, towing capability, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, the V25 supports a range of activities, from camping to gear transport, while offering ample scope for customization.

The summit showcased more than 20 customized vehicles, demonstrating the V-series' potential for personalization. Among them, the three officially customized models, the V25 Game Changer, V23 Forge and V27 Sun Roam, take inspiration from gaming culture, urban individuality and classic design, respectively. All three are scheduled to launch by early 2027. The showroom will feature a space for vehicle customization. Body accessories, outdoor gear, AiMOGA robots and lifestyle merchandise at the Ecosystem Exhibition illustrated how the vehicles integrate into everyday life.

Sustained engagement turns co-creation into a long-term endeavor. iCAUR's official user clubs, established in nine countries, will bring users together through Club Connect in 2027. The summit unveiled the first cohort of global brand ambassadors and provided a platform for users from different countries to exchange ideas on community engagement and local vehicle customization.

The test-drive camp put the V25 and V27 through their paces across seven types of terrain, attracting more than 100 dealers, media representatives and KOLs to experience their capabilities. iCAUR gathered feedback on powertrain performance, handling and comfort. The feedback was relayed directly to the R&D team. The smart factory tour offered insight into intelligent and green manufacturing processes, giving participants a closer look at the production systems behind the brand's classic design. It strengthened ties among iCAUR's products, customization ecosystem and global user community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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