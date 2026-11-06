QC Capital Group Welcomes Lee Cole As Acquisitions Lead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Capital Group, LLC today announced the addition of Lee Cole as Acquisitions Lead, strengthening the firm's acquisition and development team as it continues expanding its platform of essential businesses across the Southeast.

Cole brings seven years of real estate acquisitions experience, including more than 350 closed transactions spanning single-family investing through commercial real estate. He has built his career sourcing properties off-market and working directly with sellers rather than through listed inventory - a capability that aligns directly with QC Capital's acquisition strategy.

Prior to joining QC Capital, Cole founded and led The Rosewood Investment Group (2020-2026), an investment firm specializing in direct-to-seller acquisitions and creative financing structures. He also served as an Associate in the industrial practice at Matthews, advising owners, investors, and owner-users on industrial and auto-use properties across the Charlotte market.

"Lee brings exactly the kind of experience our acquisition platform runs on - deep off-market sourcing relationships and a track record built deal by deal," said Chris Salerno, Founder and CEO of QC Capital Group. "His seven years across single-family and commercial acquisitions, and his relationships throughout the Southeast, strengthen our ability to find and close the right opportunities for our investors."

Cole joins the acquisitions team at QC Capital's Charlotte headquarters and will focus on sourcing and underwriting acquisitions across the firm's active fund strategies.

About QC Capital Group

QC Capital Group is a Charlotte-based alternative investment firm specializing in essential businesses, including car care portfolios, flex industrial space, and private equity offerings - designed to deliver durable income and long-term value for its investors. QC Capital's platform includes the AquaShine Express car wash brand, Cruz Express Oil, and QC Healthcare.

Learn more about QC Capital Group at or follow the firm on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/qc-capital

For Media Inquiries:

Amy Tuck

Vice President of Marketing

QC Capital Group

704.281.8580 |...

SOURCE QC Capital Group, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at