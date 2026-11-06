SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Fluence Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Fluence Investors to Explore Class Action Representation Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: FLNC) securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses. NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/fluence-energy-inc-flnc-class_action_lawsuit. Fluence Energy Case Details The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) Fluence Energy's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) the corrective measures Fluence Energy had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to Fluence Energy's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that defendants represented as“securing” or“covering” Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Fluence Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What's Next for Fluence Energy Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/fluence-energy-inc-flnc-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Fluence Energy you have until November 30, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Fluence Energy Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Fluence Energy Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.