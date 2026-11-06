2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters Rolls & Bags Gettysburg Address Available On November 13

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for two-roll sets and 100-coin bags of the fifth and last 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter on November 13, 2026, at noon EST. The coin, featuring the Gettysburg Address, was released into circulation on October 19, 2026. Due to high demand, orders for these products will be limited to two units for each option.

The 2026 Gettysburg Address quarter obverse features America's 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. Today, the Gettysburg Address is recognized as one of the most poignant and moving speeches in American history. Lincoln paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and appealed to all Americans to advance the principles for which the soldiers gave their lives. This portrait captures the profound burden of war on his weathered face, while his steady, forward-looking gaze reflects an unshakable resolve and determination to move the country forward as one indivisible nation. The inscriptions on the obverse (heads) are“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse (tails) features the inscription“A NEW NATION CONCEIVED IN LIBERTY,” a passage from Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Two hands grasping each other represent Lincoln's efforts to hold the Nation together and his appeal to Americans to honor the dead and ensure“that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” The inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”,“A NEW NATION CONCEIVED IN LIBERTY,”“25¢,” and“GETTYSBURG ADDRESS.”

Product options include:



Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 26SQBJ)

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 26SQBK) Priced at $56, a two-roll set, for a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SQRJ)

Customers may set up“Remind Me” alerts for each or all these products, see images of the Gettysburg Address quarters or learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial (SemiQ) Program products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...