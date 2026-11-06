Ipsen - October 2026 - Monthly Information Relative To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital
|Date
|Total number of shares composing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights (1)
|31 October 2026
|83,814,526
|Gross total* of voting rights: 132,059,377
|Net total** of voting rights: 130,677,690
(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).
* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The (( Gross total )) is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.
** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.
Attachment
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Declaration relative to the total number of voting rights - October 2026
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