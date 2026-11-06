Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-06 12:02:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE
Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Head office: La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights

2026.10.31
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 594 713
Actual Total*
51 886 558

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • Monthly statements of number of shares and voting rights as of 2026.10.31

MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111926534


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search