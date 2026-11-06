Beyond Scale-Driven Growth: Chery's Globalization 3.0 Strategy Embraces Deep Localization And Responsible Business Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery highlighted its Globalization 3.0 strategy, shifting from export-driven growth toward deeper local integration, sustainable development and long-term community engagement.

Guided by“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” Chery aims to become a responsible global corporate citizen through localized operations, international partnerships and green energy initiatives. Its approach places lasting trust and shared development alongside international business growth.







Globalization 3.0: From Product Exports to Deep Local Integration

Operating across more than 130 countries and regions, Chery is localizing R&D, manufacturing and procurement. Chery Auto has established its European Operations Center and research institute in Spain and commenced operations at its Rosslyn manufacturing plant in South Africa. Chery Commercial Vehicle has also established its European headquarters in Liverpool, UK.

These developments reflect Chery's transition from exporting vehicles to building integrated local ecosystems, with decision-making and industrial capabilities increasingly embedded in overseas markets.

Connecting Sustainability and Education: Creating Global Social Value

At the Summit, Chery highlighted its environmental and educational partnerships. Through a green cycling event, it encouraged support for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Nature 2030: One Nature, One Future programme.

Since 2024, Chery's“Cherish the Nature” partnership with IUCN has promoted biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and community empowerment through nature conservation, environmental education and public engagement.

Under“Powering Every Child's Learning Journey,” Chery and UNICEF are working to expand access to quality, equitable and inclusive education. Since 2023, Chery Group has committed US$12 million to UNICEF's global education programmes, particularly in China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia and Viet Nam.

Delivering Business Value and Social Responsibility: Spain's Solar-Storage-Charging Microgrid

At an electric heavy-duty truck industrial park in Spain, Chery has deployed integrated solar power generation, energy storage and charging microgrid with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

The project reduces annual carbon dioxide emissions and energy costs while providing a practical green energy solution for local logistics operations. It also demonstrates the commercial viability of Chery's technologies overseas. Its performance connects practical deployment with wider sustainability objectives.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how Chery's Globalization 3.0 strategy connects local industrial development, environmental responsibility and community engagement, moving beyond export scale toward long-term value creation in international markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Tel: +86 18715302460 Email:...