Key Of Bones: Curse Of The Ghost Pirate Premieres On Vimeo On Demand Nov. 10

Stills from 'Key of Bones' out Nov 10th

'Key of Bones' Movie Poster

'Key of Bones' Pirates out Nov 10th

Tony Armer's Key West supernatural comedy - drag queens, a cursed pirate and a shipwreck museum - becomes available to watch at home for the 1st time on Nov 10.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Premieres on Vimeo On Demand Nov. 10Tony Armer's Key West supernatural comedy becomes available to watch at home for the first time, with pre-orders open now for $7.99.Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate, the supernatural horror-comedy shot entirely on location in Key West, Florida, arrives on Vimeo On Demand on Tuesday, November 10. The release marks the first time the film can be watched outside a theater, and pre-orders are open now for $7.99 at href="" rel="external nofollow" vhxThe film streams worldwide and plays on TV, computer and mobile. A pre-order placed now delivers the movie the moment it goes live on November 10, and the film can also be purchased as a gift for someone else.A Pirate Curse Comes Home to Key WestWritten and directed by Tony Armer, Key of Bones follows Mary, a Key West waitress living on a houseboat, who discovers a cache of cursed pirate coins washed ashore after a storm. One of the coins awakens the ghost of the infamous pirate Anne Bonny, who returns to claim her lost treasure and her lost love, Mary Read. When Mary learns she is a descendant of Read, she teams up with Christie, an unlucky tourist, and Dave, a local ghost tour operator, to stop Anne before the curse spreads across the island.Along the way, a drag queen is possessed by the pirate's curse and another is murdered with her own wardrobe, as Key West's nightlife becomes a battleground between the living and the dead.Armer has described the film as a mix of Shaun of the Dead, The Goonies and Pirates of the Caribbean.Filmed at Key West's Real Haunted LandmarksKey of Bones was shot entirely in Key West beginning in January 2026, using real locations tied to the island's history of shipwrecks, piracy and ghost stories. Filming locations include the Alex Vega Key West Firehouse Museum, known as“America's Most Haunted Firehouse,” Fort East Martello Museum, the Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum and Aqua Nightclub, where the film's possession scene was shot.Cast and CrewThe cast is led by Gina Vitori (Ahsoka, The Salem Chronicles) as Mary, Melissa Chick (Landman, Lioness) as Anne Bonny, Jeremy King (Scare Package, Bad Monkey) as Christie and Chad Newman as Dave, a character based on real Key West ghost tour personality David L. Sloan. The cast also includes Ty Spann, Kitty Clements, Vincent De Paul and Benjamin Healy, performing under the drag name Jessica T. Deveraux, as Desiree.Brandon D. Hyde served as cinematographer. Producers are Anthony Pernicka, Cameron Brumbelow, Chuck Ardezzone and Mark Pulaski. The film was produced in partnership with iHorror.From Cannes to Living RoomsKey of Bones screened at the Fantastic Pavilion Gala during the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, followed by its hometown premiere at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West on October 2–3, a special screening at the University of Tampa on October 6 and a screening with cast Q&A at The Texas Theatre in Dallas on October 20.“Key West gave us the pirate lore, the ghost stories and the characters. Now the rest of the world gets to see what we found there,” said writer-director Tony Armer.“This is the release we've been building toward,” said Anthony Pernicka, producer and founder of iHorror.“Anyone, anywhere can watch Key of Bones from home starting November 10, and that's where most people are going to discover it.”How to WatchKey of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate streams November 10 at vhx. Pre-orders are available now for $7.99. The official trailer and more information are available at keyofbonesmovie and iHorror.About iHorroriHorror is one of the largest independently owned horror entertainment websites, covering horror movie news, reviews, trailers and the paranormal, with more than 4 million fans on Facebook. Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate is the first feature film produced under the iHorror brand.Media ContactAnthony PernickaiHorror...

Anthony Pernicka

iHorror

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Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Premieres on Vimeo On Demand Nov. 10 News Provided By iHorror November 06, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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