Mitch Jones Brings Video Game-Inspired Entertainment To Life With Interactive October Livestream Game Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Longtime streamer Mitch Jones recently completed his second live game show production in mid-October, this time taking inspiration from the popular video game Mario Party. The event featured a custom-built set, interactive minigames, and appearances from fellow content creators.

Jones, who has worked in livestreaming for more than a decade, developed the concept around a game he has played since childhood. His goal was to adapt the board game-style experience into a live production while incorporating original elements.

“We put our own spin on it of course, which made it feel a lot more original and like we produced something that was truly ours,” Mitch said.

The October event followed Jones' first game show in July, which was partially inspired by Deal or No Deal. That production featured a constructed stage with LED displays, lighting equipment, and opportunities for Twitch viewers to participate through chat and select mystery prizes. According to Jones' team, the first show helped establish a foundation for developing more complex productions.

“I think this recent show was more interactive and chaotic, but in a fun way. We wanted to try some new ideas and produce more complex livestreams that no one has done before and chat seemed to absolutely love the idea of crossing over video games into an IRL stream like we did,” said Mitch.

The October show included several creators with whom Jones has established relationships. Among them was GernaderJake, a longtime friend dating back to middle school, when the two played Halo on Xbox and uploaded compilation videos to YouTube. GernaderJake participated in the show for an opportunity to win prize money.

Production involved building and arranging the set, along with testing and adjusting the minigames to support the live format.

“We wanted the set to look as legit as possible, so we spent a lot of time building, arranging, and setting up all of the different types of production design elements,” Jones reflected.

Jones plans to continue developing larger livestream productions that incorporate gaming concepts and audience interaction. His next game show has not been announced, but is expected to take place in late 2026 or early 2027.

To learn more about Mitch Jones, visit .

Olivia N

Now PR LA

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Mitch Jones Brings Video Game-Inspired Entertainment to Life with Interactive October Livestream Game Show News Provided By Now PR LA November 06, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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