Vadzo Imaging Positions Bolt-2020MRS With NVIDIA: 20MP Onsemi AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera For Drone Imaging

The Bolt-2020MRS is a 20MP Onsemi AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera, and Vadzo Imaging is positioning it with the NVIDIA Jetson platform for drone imaging.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today positions the Bolt-2020MRS with the NVIDIA Jetson platform as an AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera for high resolution drone imaging. Built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor, it combines enhanced dynamic range, excellent low light and near infrared sensitivity, and a MIPI CSI-2 interface. Vadzo presents a 20MP Rolling Shutter MIPI Camera for UAV makers, with guidance on ground resolution, data rates, and payload planning.

Why an AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera Suits High Resolution Drone Imaging

Drones fly high and fast, and the ground they image is far away. Fine detail such as a crack, a bolt, or a plant row covers only a few pixels unless the sensor offers many of them. Light is limited too, since a small aircraft carries a small lens, and a color filter array wastes a share of the light that reaches each pixel. Scenes mix bright sky with dark ground, and a standard exposure clips one end or loses the other.

The payload sets the final limits. A drone has little room for a processor, little power to spare, and a cable that must be short and light. A MIPI camera connects directly to the processor without a bridge chip, which saves weight and delay, and the NVIDIA Jetson family offers modules from compact to powerful for different aircraft. The choice of camera and module must be made together, since the processor decides how many pixels per second can be handled.

Motion and vibration complete the list. Rotors shake the airframe, the aircraft banks and climbs, and the ground moves under the lens at several meters per second. A camera that needs a long exposure blurs the ground, and a rolling shutter can skew straight edges when the mount moves quickly. Short exposures, a damped mount or gimbal, and a sensor that collects light efficiently are the practical answers, and a monochrome sensor helps with the last because it keeps every photon that reaches the pixel.

How an AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera Delivers 20MP to NVIDIA Jetson

The Bolt-2020MRS is built on the Onsemi AR2020, a 20MP (5120 x 3840) monochrome rolling shutter sensor with a 1/1.8 inch optical format and 1.4 micron pixels. With no color filter array, more light reaches each pixel, and no demosaicing is needed, so every pixel is a real measurement. A short calculation shows what 20MP gives a mapping flight. With an example 16 millimeter lens at 100 meters, one pixel covers about 0.88 centimeters of ground, and a frame spans about 45 meters across. A 2MP sensor covering the same 45 meters would resolve about 2.3 centimeters, so the 20MP frame is about 2.7 times finer. The figures are illustrative and depend on the lens.

Enhanced dynamic range widens the span of brightness that one frame records, so a bright sky and a dark field stay readable together. Near infrared sensitivity, validated across the 850nm and 940nm bands, helps under infrared illumination at close range. It does not turn the camera into a multispectral system. Vegetation studies, for example, use filtered bands from several camera units. The sensor reads the image row by row, so the camera uses a rolling shutter, and at 10 meters per second a 1 millisecond exposure moves the aircraft about 1 centimeter, which is about one pixel, so exposure time and a stabilized mount matter.

The data rate shapes the design. A 20MP frame at 8 bits per pixel is about 19.7 megabytes, so 10 frames per second needs about 197 megabytes per second, or about 1.6 gigabits per second, and 30 frames per second would need about 4.7. Whether the lanes carry that depends on the lane count and rate, and the output format should be confirmed. NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and Orin NX suit smaller aircraft, and AGX Orin suits larger payloads that run heavy models. Teams should confirm drivers, lane settings, and frame rates against the product documentation, and test on the real module. A bench test with recorded footage, replayed through the real software, shows the achievable behavior within a day.

Product Overview

The Bolt-2020MRS is a 20MP monochrome MIPI module built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor. As a 20MP Orin Nano MIPI Camera and a 20MP AGX Orin MIPI Camera, it connects to compact and large NVIDIA Jetson modules, and as a 20MP NVIDIA Jetson MIPI Camera, it works across the family. It also serves as an AR2020 Rolling Shutter MIPI Camera, a 20MP Orin NX MIPI Camera, an AR2020 Orin Nano MIPI Camera, an AR2020 NVIDIA Jetson MIPI Camera, an AR2020 Mono Jetson MIPI Camera, a 5K Monochrome MIPI Camera, a 4K Monochrome MIPI Camera, a 20MP Monochrome NVIDIA MIPI Camera, and an AR2020 AGX Orin MIPI Camera for designs that need a standard MIPI interface.

Key Capabilities of the AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera

Key specs: 20MP (5120 x 3840) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR2020 1/1.8 inch Sensor Format | 1.4 micron Pixel | Monochrome with Rolling Shutter | MIPI CSI-2 Interface | S-Mount (M12) Optics

Monochrome Sensor Output

A monochrome sensor has no color filter array, so more light reaches each pixel and fine detail stays intact. For mapping, inspection, and tracking software that works on brightness, this gives cleaner frames than a color sensor of the same resolution. Teams that need color can pair the camera with a color module from the same family.

Rolling Shutter Readout

The sensor reads the image row by row, which gives high resolution and good sensitivity at reasonable cost. Slow, steady flights show no visible effect, and fast motion or vibration can show slight skew, which a short exposure and a damped mount reduce. Vadzo offers global shutter modules for platforms where fast motion is the main concern.

Enhanced Dynamic Range

Enhanced dynamic range lets one frame hold a bright sky and a dark field, so a horizon or a shadowed structure stays readable. It suits scenes of moderate contrast. Teams should record real flights with the mode on and off and compare.

Low Light and Near Infrared Sensitivity

The sensor offers excellent low light response and near infrared sensitivity across 850nm and 940nm, which helps at dawn, at dusk, and under infrared illumination at close range. Illuminators have limited reach, so long range night imaging usually relies on thermal sensors that this camera does not replace.

NVIDIA Jetson Platform Support

The module connects to NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, and AGX Orin through MIPI CSI-2, so a team can choose a compact module for a small aircraft or a large one for heavy models without changing the camera. As an AR2020 NVIDIA Jetson MIPI Camera, it keeps the sensor constant while compute changes. Teams should confirm drivers and lane settings for each module.

MIPI CSI-2 Interface

MIPI CSI-2 connects the camera directly to the processor without a bridge chip, which saves weight and delay. Cable runs are short, so the camera should sit close to the module. As a 20MP Mono MIPI Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design for volume programs.

“Drone makers want detail, light, and a payload that flies. The Bolt-2020MRS offers 20MP of monochrome resolution for fine ground detail, enhanced dynamic range for the sky and the ground, and a MIPI link to the NVIDIA Jetson module that suits the aircraft. We are plain about the limits. The rolling shutter needs a short exposure and a steady mount, near infrared sensitivity is not a multispectral system, and the data rate decides how many frames per second the lanes can carry. We help customers plan the lens, the lanes, and the module.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Drone Applications for AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera

Aerial Mapping and Survey

Mapping software stitches many frames into one model, and ground resolution sets the detail. The Bolt-2020MRS works as a Drone Mapping MIPI Camera and a High Resolution Drone MIPI Camera, where the 20MP frame resolves about 0.88 centimeters per pixel in the illustrative example. Teams should plan flight lines and overlap for their lens, and they should calibrate the lens, since distortion that is small to the eye can matter to a mapping model.

Aerial Inspection and Analysis

Inspection flights examine towers, roofs, and pipelines at close range, and Jetson modules can run analysis on the aircraft. The module serves as a Aerial Imaging Jetson MIPI Camera and a Drone Imaging Jetson MIPI Camera, giving detection models clean grayscale frames, and a crop of the full frame can feed a faster model while the full frame is saved for later review.

UAV Payload Integration

Payloads have tight limits on weight, power, and vibration. As a UAV Payload MIPI Camera, the module connects directly to the processor, and teams should check weight, power, and connector retention for their airframe and use a damped mount or gimbal.

Frequently Asked Questions About Monochrome MIPI Camera Systems for Drones

Q: Why use a monochrome camera on a drone?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that a monochrome sensor has no color filter array, so more light reaches each pixel and no color interpolation softens detail. Mapping, inspection, and tracking software mostly use brightness. A 20MP Mono MIPI CSI-2 Camera therefore gives cleaner, sharper frames than a color sensor of the same resolution, and Vadzo Imaging offers color modules for work that needs color.

Q: What does near infrared sensitivity add for a drone?

A: It helps under infrared illumination at close range and in dim light. It does not create a multispectral camera, because vegetation and similar studies use filtered bands. Long range night imaging usually relies on thermal sensors. Vadzo Imaging suggests testing the camera with the real illuminator and the real scene, and a 5K Monochrome MIPI Camera mode keeps useful detail at close range.

Q: Which NVIDIA Jetson module suits a drone payload?

A: Orin Nano and Orin NX suit smaller aircraft with tight weight and power limits, and AGX Orin suits larger payloads that run heavy models. Vadzo Imaging supports the same camera across the family, so teams can compare modules with their own workload.

Q: How much data does a 20MP MIPI stream carry?

A: At 8 bits per pixel, a 20MP frame is about 19.7 megabytes, so 10 frames per second needs about 1.6 gigabits per second and 30 frames per second about 4.7. The lanes must carry that rate. Vadzo Imaging recommends confirming the output format, lane count, and frame rates for the chosen module, and a 4K Monochrome MIPI Camera mode or a cropped region can raise the frame rate when the lanes limit the full frame.

Q: Why should drone makers choose Vadzo Imaging as their 20MP Mono MIPI camera manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Drone makers receive a monochrome module with enhanced dynamic range, low light and near infrared sensitivity, and a MIPI link to NVIDIA Jetson, with candid guidance on ground resolution, data rates, and exposure, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own aircraft.

Availability

The Bolt-2020MRS AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera, built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, an S-Mount lens, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Teams can calculate ground resolution for their lens, compare enhanced dynamic range on real flights, and confirm streaming on their own NVIDIA Jetson module before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of MIPI camera options at Vadzo's website or contact Vadzo at... to request an evaluation unit or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms including NVIDIA Jetson, Rockchip, Raspberry Pi, and NXP i.MX. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across MIPI, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Positions Bolt-2020MRS with NVIDIA: 20MP Onsemi AR2020 Monochrome MIPI Camera for Drone Imaging News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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