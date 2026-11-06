Tupac Shakur Film To Make World Premiere At The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival

World Premiere Screening Event. 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival

"Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend" by Director Ray Barron-Woolford to make its World Premiere at the Las Vegas Film Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival announced that Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend, by filmmaker Ray Barron-Woolford FRSA, will make its World Premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival, January 14–21, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort.The documentary explores the extraordinary life, revolutionary ideals, artistic achievements, and murder of Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential figures in modern popular culture.The film also incorporates the most recent developments from legal proceedings surrounding Shakur's murder, bringing renewed attention to a case that has captivated audiences for three decades.The World Premiere of "Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend," takes place in Las Vegas, where Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25.THE LIFE AND MURDER OF A CULTURAL ICONThrough interviews, historical footage, family perspectives, and an examination of the circumstances surrounding Tupac's murder, the documentary explores the complex life of an artist whose influence extended far beyond entertainment.Shakur's outspoken views on social inequality, racial injustice, and political activism made him a defining voice of his generation.Ray Barron-Woolford's film examines Shakur's life through the interconnected worlds of culture, music, activism, celebrity, and violence, combining historical events with documentary storytelling.A SPECIAL TWO-FILM EVENTThe World Premiere presentation will begin with a special screening of "Afeni Shakur and the Trial of the Panther 21," an award winning documentary examining the remarkable story of Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur, and her involvement in the historic Panther 21 case.The companion screening provides historical context for the life and political influences that shaped Tupac Shakur, creating a unique two-film theatrical presentation.Following the World Premiere screening of Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend, audiences will have the opportunity to participate in a special Q&A with filmmaker Ray Barron-Woolford and additional guests to be announced.“We're proud to present the world premiere of Ray Barron-Woolford's Tupac Shakur film alongside his documentary about Afeni Shakur. Las Vegas holds a significant place in Tupac's story, making it especially meaningful to bring these films to audiences here,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.WORLD PREMIERE TICKETS ON SALE NOVEMBER 15Tickets for the special World Premiere presentation will go on sale November 15, 2026, through the Las Vegas Film Festival.The screening will take place during the festival's January 14–21, 2027 program at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.The exact screening date, time, and additional special guests will be announced separately.ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS FILM FESTIVALThe Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.Premieres and Official Selections are part of a curated festival program of more than 350 films, with final programming lineup scheduled to be announced December 20, 2026.Filmmakers can still submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival through December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.

Valerie Garza. PR Director

Las Vegas Film Festival

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Tupac Shakur Film to Make World Premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival News Provided By Las Vegas Film Festival November 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional



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