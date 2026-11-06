Nexdata Delivers 10,000 Hours Of Synchronized Ego-Exo Data For Robot Learning

Five synchronized devices capture hand–object interactions and full-body movements across factories and warehouses to support Physical AI development.

- NexdataLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SINGAPORE - Nexdata, an AI training data provider, has completed a 10,000-hour Ego-Exo multi-view data collection project for a leading AI company, delivering synchronized human demonstrations to support Physical AI development.Each collection setup used five time-synchronized devices: one stereo head-mounted device, two wrist-mounted cameras and two external cameras. Together, they recorded hand–object interactions, workspace context and full-body movements, allowing researchers to examine the same action from complementary perspectives.Collection covered factory and warehouse workflows, including component assembly, tool handling, goods sorting, shelf picking and packing. Recording was limited to eight hours per scene to support environmental diversity.Nexdata combined AI-assisted checks with manual review to assess task authenticity, camera synchronization, visibility and recording completeness. Reviewers also checked annotation consistency and verified that corresponding files from every view were present before delivery. The project achieved a data quality pass rate of up to 98%.The delivery demonstrates Nexdata's ability to coordinate multi-device collection, varied work environments and quality control at scale for robot learning projects.Read the full case study:Beyond individual projects, Nexdata supports Physical AI development through Bespoke data collection, annotation and integrated data services, alongside off-the-shelf datasets for training and evaluation.Explore Nexdata's Physical AI Data Solution:Browse Nexdata's Physical AI Datasets:About NexdataNexdata provides off-the-shelf datasets, Bespoke data collection and data annotation services for AI development. Its Physical AI offering combines collection hardware, data management and annotation platforms, and professional services to support clients' data pipelines.For more information, visit:

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Nexdata Delivers 10,000 Hours of Synchronized Ego-Exo Data for Robot Learning News Provided By NEXDATA TECHNOLOGY INC. November 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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