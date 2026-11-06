West Liberty University Named Top-Ranked Regional University In West Virginia By U.S. News & World Report

West Liberty ranked 58th among Regional Universities South in U.S. News rankings, the highest placement among West Virginia institutions in the category.

- Dr. Tim Borchers, PresidentWEST LIBERTY, WV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Liberty University is a top-ranked Regional University in West Virginia in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.The annual U.S. News rankings evaluate colleges and universities across the country, with institutions grouped into classifications based on their academic missions. Among West Virginia institutions classified as Regional Universities South, West Liberty earned the highest ranking, 58th on the Best Regional Universities South Rankings.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff and the quality of the educational experience we provide our students,” said WLU President Dr. Tim Borchers.“At West Liberty, we remain focused on providing an accessible, high-quality education, with a focus on experiential learning, that prepares our students for successful careers and meaningful lives. We are proud to be recognized as West Virginia's top-ranked Regional University.”The recognition places West Liberty University among the best regional universities in the South and highlights its commitment to providing students seeking a high-quality West Virginia college experience with hands-on learning, individualized support, and a diverse selection of programs undergraduate and graduate programs. Many current students regard West Liberty University as one of the best environments for developing practical skills alongside academic knowledge.West Liberty University blends a small-town environment with a comprehensive college experience, fostering students' aspirations through hands-on learning, personalized support, and unique academic programs at both undergraduate and graduate levels. To apply or learn more about West Liberty University, visit westliberty.

Rhone Thrash

West Liberty University

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West Liberty University Named Top-Ranked Regional University in West Virginia by U.S. News & World Report News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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