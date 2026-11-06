SMAT 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bihar Captaincy Sparks Debate Over Leadership Exposure Vs Burden

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's young career has taken another massive leap after being appointed to lead Bihar in the two matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27.

The 19th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's prestigious T20 domestic tournament, will kick off on November 14, with Bihar scheduled to play their opening matches in the elite domestic circuit. Bihar has been clubbed in Group B alongside Saurashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Railways, and Tamil Nadu.

However, ahead of Bihar's opening match against Saurashtra, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) selection committee decided to hand over captaincy duties to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose career has skyrocketed over the past year with stellar performances at junior and domestic levels, alongside his exploits in the last two IPL seasons.

Also Read:Bihar Cricket Association Names Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as T20 Captain

Why was Vaibhav Appointed as Bihar Captain?

Captaining a state team is a big opportunity for any player, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's appointment as skipper has raised eyebrows due to his exceptionally young age and the immense expectations already resting on his shoulders.

Sooryavanshi was entrusted with the task of leading Bihar in the first two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Saurashtra and Railways, as the regular captain, Sakibul Gani, has been sidelined due to injury. BCA president Harsh Vardhan explained the reason behind the selection committee's decision to hand over captaincy duties to a 15-year-old rising star.

“Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence, and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader," the BCA president said, as quoted by NDTV.

“We are hopeful that under Vaibhav's leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season," he added.

CAPTAIN VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI ERA BEGINS

- Sooryavanshi will lead Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20I. [Kushan Sarkar] Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was recently in the India squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, will feature only in two group stage matches before joining the India A squad for the Emerging Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha.

Sooryavanshi served as vice-captain for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where he was not entirely new to senior tactical duties. However, the youngster stepped in as a stand-in captain when regular skipper Ishan Kishan briefly left the field due to an injury. He also served as Bihar vice-captain in the previous Ranji Trophy season.

Early Leadership Exposure or Unnecessary Pressure? Fans Debate Vaibhav's New Role

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's appointment as Bihar captain for the first two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has sparked debate on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the decision.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed concerns over the additional responsibility being placed on the 15-year-old, arguing that he should focus on developing his game rather than handling the pressures of captaincy at such an early stage. Some questioned whether he has the ability to lead the senior players in the Bihar squad.

However, another section of fans viewed his captaincy appointment as a valuable learning experience that could help him develop his leadership skills and prepare him for bigger responsibilities in the future. Fans also pointed out that his previous leadership experience as vice-captain of Bihar and East Zone could be handy.

@mufaddal_vohra Giving everything at this age is not actually good for a player

- Roy Singhania (@cric__star) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra I don't really appreciate the decision, his age is to enjoy the game not to indulge in meeting, brainstorming, press, media etc..

- BABA'S VICHAR (@baba_ke_vichaar) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This is absurd. what about the experience and efforts of senior cricketers, shame on the board. He plays good cricket but captaincy need experience.

- Sunil Kumar Yadav (@imskumar33) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Except for Vaibhav, most of the players in the team seem quite weak. So, this is going to be a tough challenge for him, rather than an easy ride. Hopefully, he will prove himself and do well. Wishing him all the very best on being named captain of the Bihar team!

- Wasif (@iewasif) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Should play as player for some years once gained experience he can captain the team not good time to rush him to captaincy role..

- Sarvesh_Nagare (@NagareSarvesh) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra It's very wrong decision by Bihar cricket board....he is young so it's very important to give him enjoying the game and learning day by day but giving extra burden at the age of 15 is not right thing.

- Satya18 (@duary_satyajit) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra this ranji team is a joke, you are making things difficult for him. how is supposed to manage his seniors who are way older than him? you are making his teammates hate him

- Shin (@beers0da) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra He might change the fate of Bihar,was VC in dullep trophy and did captaincy for couple of ssesions and was impressive

- SIDDHARTHA SINGH (@SinghSiddh82561) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Very good decision For Vaibhav especially for his long run in future

- Virat Singh (@imraunak18) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This Will % Help Vaibhav in Future to became Captain for RR & amp; IND in T20i, In the past, he has led the team even as a vice-captain.

- ńàv (@A5rlw) November 6, 2026

Vaibhav's achievements at such a young age are remarkable.

Being appointed captain for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at just 15 is a huge milestone.

The future looks exciting.

- pranav k (@kkr_pranav) November 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Captaincy needs maturity and real game awareness under tough situations.

You are putting too much unnecessary pressure on someone who should only focus on his batting right now.

- Sushant Kumar (@sushantkumar67) November 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns A new leadership chapter begins for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Exciting opportunity to prove his captaincy credentials!

- Official Boundaries (@BoundariesLive) November 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Young captain big dreams The Sooryavanshi era begins

- Dilip sharma (@Dilipsh49755632) November 6, 2026

In his T20 career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 1772 runs, including 4 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 41.20 and an impressive strike rate of 213.75 in 44 matches. Out of those runs, Sooryavanshi has scored 1504 runs through 156 sixes and 142 fours, meaning nearly 85% of his total runs have come through boundaries.

This highlights the 15-year-old's extraordinary and explosive batting approach in the shortest format of the game.

Also Read:Sachin Tendulkar Questions Early Leadership Role for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi