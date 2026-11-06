Superior Group Of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2026.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

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