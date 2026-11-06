Immunefi Heads To Digital Asset Summit London With A Question For Protocols Choosing A Security Partner On Price

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership team to meet lending, vault, stablecoin and infrastructure teams in London on November 10 and 11

Singapore, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi today announced that its leadership team will attend Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit London on November 10 and 11 to meet lending protocols, vault curators, stablecoin and tokenization issuers, and L1 and L2 teams.

“Every team we meet in London should start its security decision with one number: what a missed critical vulnerability would cost it,” said Simone Imbrescia, VP Engineering.“We tell teams early when we are the wrong fit, and choosing on price alone is usually the sign. The protocols in those rooms hold enough that who finds their next critical, and how fast it reaches them, decides what they keep.”

Immunefi's research offers evidence of the role its programs play in vulnerability disclosure. Research published in February 2026 estimates that around 93% of post-launch critical vulnerabilities in crypto are disclosed through Immunefi. Of the bug bounty programs that have run on Immunefi for five years or more, 94% have surfaced a confirmed critical vulnerability, according to Immunefi research published in April 2026.

For protocols evaluating a security partner, the questions go beyond the program fee: who is looking for vulnerabilities, what happens when a report comes in, and how much engineering time is spent on valid issues. These are among the topics Immunefi's leadership team will discuss with teams at DAS London.

Protocol teams attending Digital Asset Summit London can book time with Immunefi's leadership team at Immunefi.com.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the security platform for the onchain economy, running bug bounty programs for lending protocols including Aave, Sky, Spark and Compound, and Solana protocols including Raydium, Orca and Pyth. It has helped prevent more than $25 billion in hacks across 650-plus protocols, and it protects more than $180 billion in user funds. More than 85,000 security researchers are part of its community.





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