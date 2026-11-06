Contracted Capacity, Containers On The Water: AZIO AI Moves Atlas One Into Its Equipment Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AZIO AI's Texas build now runs on two tracks: a signed 10 MW Power Champion contract at $150 per kW per month, and incremental capacity for other GPU clients at a targeted $255

HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Atlas One is moving from plans into equipment. AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) has containers on the water, equipment coming in one step at a time and a phased build coordinated with Texas site partner Texoil Ventures LLC, alongside its signed 10 MW Power Champion contract.

Contracted today: Power Champion - 10 MW at $150 per kW per month, or $1.5 million per month at full delivery (about $90 million over 60 months).

What is contracted today

Today, the only signed customer contract at Atlas One is AZIO's infrastructure hosting agreement with Power Champion: 10 MW at $150 per kW per month, or $1.5 million per month at full delivery and approximately $90 million over the 60-month initial term.

Capacity charges apply only to capacity delivered and energized, and energy is billed separately at $0.13 per kWh. These are contracted capacity economics, not recognized revenue.

No capacity under the Power Champion agreement has been energized to date, and commencement has not been established.

The agreement, announced on Oct. 9, 2026, also carries expansion rights to 50 MW. The 10 MW Power Champion block sits beside - and is separate from - the planned 11 MW Phase One; it is not inside Phase One. That gives AZIO two distinct tracks: executing on its Power Champion agreement and building incremental capacity for other GPU clients.

Containers on the water. Equipment in sequence.

The update marks a shift in where the work is happening. Planning is turning into logistics, with equipment moving through a deliberate sequence of ordering, shipping, receipt and staging, so that each part of the build arrives when the site is ready to use it.

"Containers are on the water, and equipment is coming in one step at a time, exactly the way we planned it," said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI. "We are not trying to land everything at once. Each arrival is matched to the phase it serves, so capital goes to work in order and every step can be measured before we take the next one. That is disciplined execution, and it is how we intend to build Atlas One."

AZIO AI is building Atlas One as a modular, phased AI compute campus, with capacity planned one megawatt at a time. The Company is breaking the build into practical blocks of work, each with its own equipment, connectivity and site requirements. The near-term focus is to work toward the 6 MW progress target within the planned 11 MW Phase One.

The equipment schedule follows the same logic. Phased arrivals let the team receive, inspect and stage equipment against a defined plan instead of absorbing one large delivery. What the team learns installing one block carries into the next.

Room for other GPU clients

Beside the Power Champion block, AZIO is targeting $255 per kW per month for other GPU clients on incremental capacity. That is a target rate for additional customer business - not a signed contract at $255, and separate from Power Champion's contracted $150 rate.

At that targeted rate, 6 MW of incremental capacity would represent $1.53 million per month, or approximately $18.4 million per year. The planned 11 MW Phase One would represent $2.805 million per month, or approximately $33.7 million per year. These illustrations sit beside, not inside, the Power Champion economics and depend on additional customer agreements and delivery of the corresponding capacity.

Beyond Phase One, AZIO has described a longer-term planned path of up to 500 MW. That remains a development objective subject to the capital, infrastructure and customer commitments needed for later phases; the focus of this update is the equipment phase now underway.

"The Power Champion contract gives us a defined capacity foundation at $150 per kW per month, and $255 is the rate we are targeting as we bring in other GPU clients," Tracy said. "Now we are getting equipment in, working toward the 6 MW progress target and building toward the full 11 MW of Phase One. Containers, equipment, capacity - one step at a time, with each step moving Atlas One forward."

Project Atlas is AZIO AI's program to develop behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. Atlas One is the first site under the program. The Company is coordinating site readiness with Texoil Ventures LLC so that incoming equipment can be received and staged in step with the phased build.

AZIO's next steps are concrete: receive and stage incoming equipment, advance installation block by block, work toward the 6 MW progress target and build toward the full 11 MW Phase One alongside the Power Champion contract. The Company expects to provide updates as equipment arrives and phases advance.

For AZIO, each equipment arrival moves the plan forward: receive it, stage it and build the next block.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

Forward-Looking Statements

This article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's plans to develop Project Atlas One on a modular, phased basis; equipment shipping, delivery, receipt, staging and installation; the planned 11 MW Phase One and 6 MW progress target, incremental to the separate 10 MW Power Champion block; the longer-term development objective of up to 500 MW; performance and economics under the Power Champion agreement; the targeted $255 per kW per month capacity rate for other GPU clients and projected revenue from incremental capacity; and site coordination with Texoil Ventures LLC. Actual results may differ materially because of shipping and supply chain delays, equipment defects or shortfalls, capital availability, fuel or generation constraints, connectivity or interconnection delays, permits and approvals, customer demand and pricing, failure to secure additional customer commitments, counterparty performance or non-payment, capacity delivery or energization delays, changes in law or market conditions, the Company's limited operating history in AI compute campuses and energy infrastructure, and risks described in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at

The Power Champion figures of $1.5 million per month and approximately $90 million over 60 months assume the full 10 MW is delivered and energized throughout that term and the counterparty performs. They describe contracted capacity economics, not recognized revenue, and are not assured; they exclude separate energy charges of $0.13 per kWh. The $255 rate is management's targeted rate for other GPU clients, not a contracted Power Champion rate or a signed contract at $255. Projected incremental capacity figures are illustrations, not guidance, and exclude operating costs, fuel, capital expenditures and other expenses. Their achievement depends on customer agreements, capacity delivery and energization, and may differ materially or not occur. The longer-term capacity objective depends on additional capital, infrastructure and customers and may not be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This article is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

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