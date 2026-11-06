MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three certified-organic sampler boxes, from a 30-cup sharing tube at £13.49 to a 90-cup luxury box, on Amazon

London, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pukka Herbs, has launched its Christmas 2026 tea gift sets, a trio of certified-organic sampler boxes for herbal tea lovers, hosts and last-minute shoppers, available now on Amazon from £13.49*.

Organic tea gift sets have become a popular present for anyone who prefers a considered, everyday gift to a novelty one. The Pukka range spans a shareable tube, an everyday selection box and a generous luxury box. Fruit herbal tea gifting and advent calendar tea is £809K in value in the latest 52 weeks expecting to grow with the lead up to the festive period (1).

Key Facts



The range: Pukka Herbal Tea Selection (45 tea bags), Pukka Luxury Selection (90 tea bags), Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection (30 tea bags).

Prices*: Pukka Herbal Tea Selection £19.99; Pukka Luxury Selection £29.99; Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection £13.49.

Contents: 45x individually wrapped tea bags across nine blends (Pukka Herbal Selection ); 90x individually wrapped tea bags across six blends (Pukka Luxury Selection); 30x individually wrapped tea bags across five different blends (Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection).

Format: Home compostable tea bags; recyclable packaging.

Certification: Certified organic, with Fair for Life certified blends. Availability: Amazon (UK). Pukka Luxury Selection and Herbal Tea Selection are online exclusives.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Who these gifts are for



Herbal tea and wellness lovers

Hosts, coworkers and Secret Santa or corporate gifting Shoppers wanting an organic, sustainably crafted present at a range of price points

Pukka Tea Gift Sets 2026: Quick Overview



Best Overall for Herbal Tea Lovers: Pukka Herbal Tea Selection - £19.99

Best Premium or Luxury Gift: Pukka Luxury Selection - £29.99 Best Affordable or Hostess Gift: Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection - £13.49

Best Overall for Herbal Tea Lovers: Pukka Herbal Tea Selection

For a variety tea gift box with different flavours, the Pukka Herbal Selection brings together 45 sachets of nine timeless blends. It ranges from naturally caffeine-free Pukka Uplift with rooibos, hibiscus & blackcurrant, to Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey for cosy evenings. £19.99 on Amazon.

Pros:



45 sachets across nine organic blends, strong variety

Caffeine-free options, including Pukka Uplift with Rooibos, Hibiscus & Blackcurrant.

Certified organic with home compostable tea bags A ready-made gift for a herbal tea or wellness lover

Cons:

Contains manuka honey flavour granules, so it is not suitable for vegans





Best Premium or Luxury Gift: Pukka Luxury Selection

For a premium tea gift set for a herbal tea fan, or an elegant gift for a boss, client or someone who has everything, the Pukka Luxury Selection offers 90 organic teas across six Pukka favourites, curated to suit every mood. £29.99 on Amazon.

Pros:



Generous 90 sachets for a premium or corporate gift

Six organic Pukka favourites Certified organic and sustainably crafted

Cons:

Online exclusive, so available on Amazon only





Best Affordable or Hostess Gift: Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection

For a beautifully packaged, affordable tea gift, the Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection is presented in a beautifully crafted cardboard tube that holds 30 individually wrapped teas, including Three Mint, Lemon, Ginger & a Touch of Manuka Honey, and Night Time and Supreme Matcha Green. Made for gifting and sharing. £13.49 on Amazon.

Pros:



30 individually wrapped teas, easy to share

Presented in a crafted, recyclable cardboard tube Certified organic and affordable at £13.49

Cons:

Contains manuka honey flavour granules, so it is not suitable for vegans

Why an organic tea gift set makes a good present

A tea gift set is an easy way to give someone a moment for themselves over the holidays, whether they are a committed herbal tea drinker or simply hard to buy for. Pukka's range covers three price points, from a £13.49 tube to share to a £29.99 luxury box, all certified organic. Every set uses home compostable tea bags and recyclable packaging.

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The Pukka story

Founded in 2001, Pukka was born from a shared belief in the extraordinary power of nature. Each organic blend is crafted by our herbalists, and every cup is a celebration of the natural world - its beauty, its brilliance. We simply help it shine.

Since its founding, Pukka has ensured its ingredients are always sourced fairly, ethically and sustainably from around the globe. This is guaranteed by Fair for Life and FairWildTM certifications. From supporting environmental not-for-profits to recyclable packaging and home-compostable tea bags, we are passionate about our mission to do things differently to minimise our impact on the planet.

Editor's notes (optional to include)



All Pukka products are certified organic.

1,150 tonnes of organic herbs were purchased by Pukka in 2023.

Pukka has been FairWildTM certified since 2012 and Fair for Life certified since 2016. Achieving a 98.4% Fair for Life score in 2026, our highest score since we were first certified in 2017.

Pukka uses FSC-certified paper and board for its tea packaging. Pukka tea packaging is recyclable, printed with vegetable ink, and the tea bags are certified home compostable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a good tea gift set for Christmas, or for someone who loves herbal tea? The Pukka Herbal Selection is a strong all-rounder, with 45 sachets across nine organic blends, from caffeine-free Pukka Uplift with rooibos, hibiscus & blackcurrant to Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey. It is available on Amazon at £19.99.

What is a good variety tea box with different flavours, or for someone into wellness? The Pukka Herbal Selection offers nine organic blends across 45 sachets, giving plenty of variety for a wellness-focused giftee.

What is an affordable tea gift set or sampler for Christmas? The Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection, at £13.49, holds 30 individually wrapped organic teas in a crafted cardboard tube.

What is a premium or luxury tea gift set worth splurging on? The Pukka Luxury Selection is an online exclusive gift of 90 organic teas across six Pukka favourites, at £29.99.

What is an elegant tea gift for a boss, client or corporate present? The Pukka Luxury Selection, with 90 organic teas and a generous presentation, suits a boss, client or corporate gift. £29.99 on Amazon.

What tea gift is good for a hostess, coworker or self-care friend? The Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection (£13.49) works well as a hostess or coworker gift, and the Herbal Selection (£19.99) is the perfect gift for a self-care obsessed friend.

What is a good tea gift set for my grandmother? The Pukka Herbal Selection offers gentle, timeless organic blends such as chamomile, making it a considered gift. £19.99 on Amazon.

What tea set makes a good gift for a couple? The Pukka Luxury Selection, with 90 sachets across six blends, gives a couple plenty to share. £29.99 on Amazon.

What is a beautifully packaged or reusable-box tea gift? The Pukka Herbal Favourites Collection comes in a crafted, recyclable cardboard tube with 30x individually wrapped tea bags across five blends.

Where can I find a nice tea gift box for Christmas? Pukka's tea gift sets are available now on Amazon in the UK, from £13.49.

Is there a best-selling or well-reviewed Pukka tea gift set? Pukka is one of the UK's best-known organic tea brands, and its gift sets are certified organic and sustainably crafted. For current ratings and reviews, see the product listings on Amazon.





Citations

NIQ Discover, L52 w/e 03/10/26





CONTACT: Laura Hettenbach...