Update Regarding The Company's Principal Shareholder
The Company has received an official certificate dated 15 October 2026, issued by the Directorate General of Criminal Records and Statistics of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye. The certificate states that Mr. Koçkar has no criminal record and no archival criminal record in the relevant register.
Mr. Koçkar's legal representatives have also confirmed that there are no restrictions of any kind on his shares in the Company.
The Company continues to operate in the ordinary course, fulfilling its obligations to customers and business partners. Its existing management and governance arrangements remain unchanged.
Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment