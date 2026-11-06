Update Regarding The Company's Principal Shareholder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to its announcement of 30 September 2026, the Company provides further official information regarding its principal shareholder, Mr. Neşet Koçkar, who holds 82.73% of the Company's shares.

The Company has received an official certificate dated 15 October 2026, issued by the Directorate General of Criminal Records and Statistics of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye. The certificate states that Mr. Koçkar has no criminal record and no archival criminal record in the relevant register.

Mr. Koçkar's legal representatives have also confirmed that there are no restrictions of any kind on his shares in the Company.

The Company continues to operate in the ordinary course, fulfilling its obligations to customers and business partners. Its existing management and governance arrangements remain unchanged.





Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

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