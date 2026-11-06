Euronext Announces Volumes For October 2026

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 6 November 2026 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for October 2026.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

Europe Andrea Monzani +33 1 70 48 24 45

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

France Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Greece Ioulia Zafolia +30 694 570 1070

Ireland Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Sanne Offringa +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of September 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided“as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at .

© 2026, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

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2026.11.06_ENX_PR_Volumes October 2026