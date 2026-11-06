(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release

November 6, 2026

Information on the date of the next

Annual General Meeting of Renault S.A.

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 6, 2026 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Thursday, April 29, 2027.

This date will be confirmed by the Company's Board of Directors which, in February 2027, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: .

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

...

+33 6 07 88 83 05





RENAULT GROUP PRESS

RELATIONS

Rié Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

...

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve Net Zero carbon in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information:

Attachment

PR - Date of Renault SA's 2027 AGM