Jolie Co Unveils La Femme Earrings, Taking Alyssa Jolie's VAULT Setting From The Navel To The Ear

La Femme Earrings in lab diamond by Jolie Co, worn on the lobe.

La Femme, and the whole vision of Alyssa Jolie's VAULT setting, expands to the ear with La Femme Earrings in lab diamond, in studs and drops.

- Alyssa Jolie, Founder and Designer of Jolie CoTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jolie Co Jewelry today unveils La Femme Earrings. Designed by founder and designer Alyssa Jolie, the earrings bring the VAULT, her setting for La Femme, from the navel to the earlobe and the cartilage.La Femme began in early 2026 with one vision: to lift the stone out of the navel's shadow and into the light. Jolie's answer was the VAULT, a setting that holds the main stone suspended and open on all sides, so light can reach it from above and from every side. The first La Femme was a lab diamond teardrop, and through the year the collection grew into five shapes, the teardrop, oval, heart, Orb and Emerald, each in three sizes, plain or pavé. The collection also includes the La Femme Diamond Nipple Barbell.“Large earrings are in,” Jolie said.“But how sexy is a La Femme that has the same basket theory on the ear?”La Femme Earrings come in three of the collection's shapes, the teardrop, the Orb and the Emerald, all in lab diamond. Each shape is made as a stud, solitaire or pavé, and the drops bring two or three La Femme stones together in one earring, up to 3.5 ct. Many of the earring stones match the navel ring stones carat for carat, so a 0.3 ct teardrop on the navel has its 0.3 ct twin on the ear. The larger stones, from the 8x5mm teardrop and the 7mm Orb up, are IGI certified, each with its own report.Every La Femme earring comes with a locking back. The smaller styles can also be ordered with a flat back: an 18g push pin for the lobe, or a 16g push pin or 16g threaded post, made in-house, for cartilage, with posts in 5, 6.5, 8 and 10mm. Each style is sold as a pair or as a single.La Femme earrings are made to order in Canada, one at a time, in 14k or 18k yellow gold, 14k rose gold, 14k white gold or platinum. Since October 1, 2026, every Jolie Co item is also X-ray tested in-house before it ships and comes with a certificate of exactly what's in it.La Femme navel rings are fitted to each wearer through the Piercing Concierge, Jolie Co's free and private fitting by text. For the earrings, the wearer chooses the back and the post length.Jolie Co's La Femme Earrings are available now at jolie-co. They keep the promise that closed Jolie Co's October 18, 2026 release:“La Femme for the ear is coming just in time for the holidays.”

Alyssa J Constantin

Jolie Co Jewelry

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La Femme Earring Collection

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Jolie Co Unveils La Femme Earrings, Taking Alyssa Jolie's VAULT Setting From the Navel to the Ear News Provided By Jolie Co Jewelry November 06, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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