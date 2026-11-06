Reno Dentist Highlights TMJ, Sleep Apnea And Dental Reconstruction Services

Dr. Tomas De Bruin and Family Reno Nv

Dr. Tomas de Bruin discusses the practice's approach to jaw function, sleep apnea dental treatment, cosmetic dentistry and full-arch dental implants in Reno.

- Dr. Sherwin Arman

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reno Dentist Dr. Tomas de Bruin Outlines Clinical Focus on TMJ Disorders, Sleep Apnea and Dental Reconstruction

De Bruin Dental Center in Reno, Nevada, provides information on physiological dentistry, airway-driven dental care, cosmetic smile makeovers and full-arch dental implants.

De Bruin Dental Center, a dental practice in Reno, Nevada, led by Tomas G. de Bruin, DDS, has outlined three areas of its clinical services: physiological dentistry and temporomandibular disorders (TMD/TMJ), airway-driven dentistry and sleep apnea treatment, and cosmetic smile makeovers with full-arch dental implants.

The practice provides general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, with additional services addressing jaw function, bite relationships and airway-related dental concerns.

Physiological Dentistry and TMD/TMJ Evaluation

Physiological dentistry examines the functional relationships among the teeth, jaw muscles, bite and temporomandibular joints.

Temporomandibular disorders, commonly called TMD or TMJ disorders, affect the jaw joints and associated muscles. Symptoms can include jaw pain, restricted movement, clicking or popping sounds, and discomfort during chewing.

De Bruin Dental Center incorporates bite evaluation and jaw function assessment into applicable treatment planning. The practice uses K-7 diagnostic technology, which includes measurements of muscle activity, jaw movement and joint sounds.

According to the practice's published professional biography, Dr. de Bruin has pursued advanced education in bite management, physiological orthodontics, TMD disorders and orofacial pain management.

Airway-Driven Dentistry and Sleep Apnea

Airway-driven dentistry considers how oral and craniofacial structures relate to breathing and dental function.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a medical condition involving repeated episodes of upper-airway obstruction during sleep. Common symptoms include snoring, interrupted breathing and daytime sleepiness.

Dental professionals trained in sleep-related dental treatment may participate in screening and providing oral appliance therapy for appropriately diagnosed patients.

De Bruin Dental Center includes sleep apnea treatment among its physiological dentistry services. Dental evaluation may involve consideration of jaw position, oral structures and other findings relevant to treatment planning.

Diagnosis and ongoing medical management of obstructive sleep apnea require appropriate coordination with qualified healthcare professionals.

Cosmetic Smile Makeovers and Full-Arch Dental Implants

The practice's restorative and cosmetic services include dental veneers, crowns, dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation and All-on-4® implant-supported restorations.

Cosmetic smile makeovers may involve multiple procedures designed to modify the appearance of a patient's teeth.

Full-arch dental implants provide a restorative option for patients missing most or all teeth in an upper or lower dental arch. Implant-supported restorations are designed to replace missing teeth using dental implants anchored in the jawbone.

Full-mouth rehabilitation can involve a combination of restorative procedures, depending on the patient's existing teeth, oral health and clinical requirements.

Treatment planning may include consideration of bite relationships, available supporting bone, remaining teeth and individual restorative needs.

Professional Background

Dr. Tomas G. de Bruin is a second-generation dentist and graduate of the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco.

His continuing education includes smile design, physiological orthodontics, bite management, TMD and orofacial pain management, and airway-related dental treatments.

De Bruin Dental Center is located in Reno and serves patients from surrounding Northern Nevada communities.

Information about the practice's services is available at .

About De Bruin Dental Center

De Bruin Dental Center is a general, cosmetic and restorative dental practice located in Reno, Nevada, led by Tomas G. de Bruin, DDS. The practice provides preventive dentistry, physiological dentistry, TMJ-related evaluation, sleep apnea dental treatment, cosmetic smile rehabilitation and dental implant services.

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Reno Dentist Highlights TMJ, Sleep Apnea and Dental Reconstruction Services News Provided By Sandy Rowley November 06, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Emergency Services



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