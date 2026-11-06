Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, And Industry Perspectives

Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics

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The Business Research Company's Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics sector has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing complexity and demands of pharmaceutical supply chains. As the industry evolves, the role of outsourced logistics providers becomes ever more critical in supporting the distribution of biologics, vaccines, and personalized medicines. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for this vital segment.

Market Size and Forecast for the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market

The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market has grown robustly in recent years, reaching $150.5 billion in 2025. It is projected to expand further to $161.71 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by increased production of biologics and vaccines, a growing trend among pharmaceutical companies to outsource logistics services, the broadening of global biopharmaceutical supply chains, stricter regulatory requirements related to drug transportation, and limited in-house logistics capabilities within many biopharma firms.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $221.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this forecasted expansion include rising demand for personalized medicines, the increasing distribution of cell and gene therapies, more investments in intelligent logistics platforms, enhanced focus on end-to-end supply chain transparency, and growing cross-border trade in biopharmaceuticals. Notable trends anticipated during this period include greater adoption of advanced cold chain logistics technologies, increased demand for temperature-controlled transportation services, widespread use of real-time shipment tracking systems, development of specialized warehousing tailored to biopharma needs, and a heightened emphasis on regulatory-compliant logistics operations.

Understanding Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics and Its Role

Biopharmaceutical third-party logistics involves external service providers managing logistics functions on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. Firms often outsource these services to reduce costs and address the lack of sufficient in-house logistics resources. This outsourcing arrangement is particularly critical in managing highly sensitive pharmaceutical products that require specialized transportation and storage conditions.

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The Increasing Influence of Outsourcing in Biopharmaceutical Logistics

One of the main forces powering the growth of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market is the rising trend of outsourcing logistics operations. This practice entails hiring external companies to handle all or part of a business's logistics activities. It is especially relevant in biopharma when it comes to managing complex cryogenic supply chains, which require specialized expertise and equipment.

For example, in February 2024, data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, part of the US Department of Transportation, showed that for-hire freight shipments grew by 1.8% in December 2023 compared to the same month the previous year. Additionally, the Freight Transportation Services Index increased from 136.6 in December 2022 to 139.1 in December 2023. These figures highlight the growing reliance on outsourced freight and logistics services, which is expected to further accelerate the expansion of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market, benefiting from a highly developed pharmaceutical industry and advanced logistics infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and increasing investments in supply chain technologies.

The market research covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and market opportunities in biopharmaceutical third-party logistics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Perspectives News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, World & Regional



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