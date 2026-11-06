Jemimah Hits 47-Ball Ton As Mumbai Top Group D, Advance In Senior Women's T20 Super League

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 6 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a 47-ball 107 as Mumbai thrashed Pondicherry by 83 runs to take the top spot in Group D of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy on net run rate and book their place in the Super League.

Mumbai and Delhi both finished the league stage with 20 points, but Mumbai's superior net run rate put them on top. Delhi, who beat Jharkhand by six wickets, have also made it to the next round.

Jemimah was at her attacking best against Pondicherry. She hit 16 fours and two sixes in her knock, which powered Mumbai to 213/2 after they batted first. Humairaa Kaazi gave her solid support with 82 off 57 balls, including hitting 13 fours.

Pondicherry were never in the hunt and finished 83 runs short. The margin of victory proved important, as the group was decided on net run rate. The eight teams in the Super League have been split into two groups. Karnataka, Baroda, Vidarbha and Delhi make up Group A, while defending champions Maharashtra, Andhra, Railways and Mumbai are in Group B.

All the Super League matches will be played in Ahmedabad -- at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' and Ground 'B' of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, from November 14 to 18. The matches in Ahmedabad will start at 9 am, 11 am, 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm across the two venues.

The two group winners will meet in the final at Ground 'B' of the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 20. Each team will play three Super League matches. Mumbai will begin their Super League campaign against Railways on November 14, before taking on Andhra on November 16 and Maharashtra on November 18.

Delhi will face Vidarbha in their opening game on November 14, followed by taking on Baroda and Karnataka on November 16 and 18, respectively. Teams in the Super League will be ranked on points.

If two sides are level, the one with more wins will be placed higher, and if they are still tied, net run rate will decide the order. Only results from the Super League will count towards these standings.