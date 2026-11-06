Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training Now Available On-Demand, Showing Dietary Supplement Manufacturers How To Avoid FDA 483S And Ensure GMP Compliance
Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training: Avoid FDA 483s and Ensure GMP Compliance (July 14th - July 16th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has made the recording of“Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training: Avoid FDA 483s and Ensure GMP Compliance” available for on-demand purchase. The training, led by course provider Kelly Thomas, was held live from July 14 to July 16, 2026. Professionals can now work through the full programme at their own pace.
Supplier qualification is central to compliance with 21 CFR 111, the US dietary supplement GMP regulation. The FDA requires manufacturers to qualify each vendor but does not say how to do it. The same principles apply to subcontracted cGMP services. This training addresses that gap: any supplier qualification programme needs clearly defined requirements and objective evidence that those requirements are consistently met.
Key Event Facts
- Course: Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training: Avoid FDA 483s and Ensure GMP Compliance Format: Recorded training, accessed online through a secure website Original live event: July 14-16, 2026 (EST) Course provider: Kelly Thomas Regulatory focus: 21 CFR 111, FDA, EU and ISO requirements, cGMP
What the Training Covers
The programme begins with the benefits and key components of an effective supplier management programme. It then reviews FDA, EU and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) guidance, with examples of regulatory findings. Participants examine the cost of poor quality from suppliers and contract manufacturers, and strategic supplier management, including the risk management lifecycle and a risk assessment template.
The core module covers the full supplier qualification process:
- Supplier selection and information gathering Desktop assessments and supplier audits Supplier transitions and sole-source suppliers Quality agreements Performance monitoring and scorecards Managing nonconforming events and partnering with suppliers for improvement
Supplier evaluation often involves auditing, so the course also covers audit techniques that apply whatever the audit type or standard, including internal audits and supplier audits.
Why You Should Watch
- Learn how to meet the 21 CFR 111 requirement to qualify each vendor with objective evidence Review FDA, EU and ISO expectations alongside real examples of regulatory findings Apply a risk assessment template within a strategic supplier management lifecycle Strengthen quality agreements, supplier scorecards and handling of nonconforming events Build audit skills that apply to both internal and supplier audits
Who Should Watch
The training is designed for professionals who already have a basic understanding of dietary supplement GMPs and the skills needed to qualify suppliers. It is also relevant to anyone responsible for conducting internal or supplier audits.
Course Provider
- Kelly Thomas
Quality, compliance and supply chain professionals who want to strengthen their supplier qualification and audit programmes can purchase the recording through Research and Markets. Access details are sent by email.
For more information about this training visit
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