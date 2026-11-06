Global Intravascular Imaging Market Size, Share, And Trends Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Guided PCI And Multi-Modality Platforms Drive 7.5% CAGR Toward USD 2.85 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intravascular Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global intravascular imaging market is estimated at USD 1.39 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report evaluates market dynamics, technological advancements, clinical developments, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across technologies, products, applications, end users, and regions.

Market expansion is being supported by the rising global burden of cardiovascular disease, increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and growing use of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Intravascular imaging is increasingly incorporated into percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular procedures to support lesion assessment, device selection, stent sizing, stent deployment, and procedural optimization.

Clinical evidence demonstrating improved procedural precision and long-term patient outcomes is encouraging broader adoption of imaging-guided PCI. Favorable clinical guidelines, greater physician awareness, and increased demand for precision interventional cardiology are also contributing to market growth. However, high equipment and disposable catheter costs, reimbursement variability, physician learning curves, workflow requirements, and limited access to advanced catheterization laboratories in developing markets remain key barriers.

Technology and Product Trends

The market includes intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and multi-modality imaging. IVUS holds the largest market share due to its established clinical evidence, widespread adoption, and use in assessing vessel dimensions, plaque burden, lumen size, and stent expansion during coronary and peripheral interventions.

OCT is expected to record the fastest growth through 2036, supported by its high-resolution imaging capabilities and increasing use in evaluating plaque morphology, vessel microstructures, stent strut apposition, and tissue coverage. NIRS adoption is also increasing as healthcare providers expand the use of plaque composition assessment in cardiovascular risk evaluation and treatment planning. Multi-modality platforms integrating IVUS, OCT, and NIRS are expected to gain momentum as clinicians seek combined structural and compositional analysis during a single procedure.

By product, the market is segmented into catheters, consoles, and software. Catheters represent the largest segment because they are required for each intravascular imaging procedure. Demand is being strengthened by higher procedural volumes and improvements in catheter flexibility, imaging quality, deliverability, and console compatibility.

Next-generation consoles are gaining adoption through artificial intelligence, automated vessel analysis, high-speed image processing, and integrated procedural guidance. Software is forecast to achieve robust growth as healthcare providers implement AI-powered image analysis, automated lumen segmentation, plaque characterization, quantitative vascular analysis, procedural planning, and cloud-based image management.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly important across the intravascular imaging ecosystem. Emerging platforms offer automated vessel sizing, calcification quantification, stent optimization, real-time image interpretation, and procedural decision support. Integration with catheterization laboratory platforms, cardiovascular information systems (CVIS), hospital information systems (HIS), electronic health records (EHRs), and hemodynamic monitoring systems is also improving workflow efficiency and interoperability.

Application and End-user Outlook

Coronary interventions account for the largest application share, driven by the prevalence of CAD, increasing PCI volumes, and expanding evidence supporting intravascular imaging-guided stent implantation. Peripheral interventions are expected to experience significant growth as the prevalence of PAD rises and minimally invasive procedures expand across lower extremity, carotid, and other vascular applications.

Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment due to their advanced cardiovascular departments, experienced interventional cardiologists, and comprehensive catheterization laboratory infrastructure. Cardiac catheterization laboratories are expected to register substantial growth as procedure volumes increase and AI-assisted guidance becomes more widely available. Ambulatory surgical centers are also gradually adopting intravascular imaging as appropriate cardiovascular procedures move into outpatient settings.

Regional Market Opportunities

North America holds the largest share of the global intravascular imaging market. Regional leadership is supported by advanced cardiovascular healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of image-guided interventions, favorable reimbursement conditions, extensive clinical evidence, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers.

Europe continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by clinical guideline recommendations, catheterization laboratory modernization, research activity, and demand for precision cardiovascular care. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2036 due to rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing coronary intervention volumes, higher healthcare expenditure, and investment in advanced imaging technologies across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare systems modernize and access to minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures improves. Investments in cardiovascular care, physician training, hospital infrastructure, and catheterization laboratory capacity are expected to support adoption in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is centered on imaging resolution, catheter performance, AI-assisted interpretation, workflow integration, interoperability, cybersecurity, clinical evidence, and geographic reach. Companies are investing in hybrid imaging platforms, advanced catheters, automated analysis software, cloud-enabled workflow management, next-generation consoles, clinical trials, physician education, regulatory approvals, and market expansion.

Strategic collaborations among medical device manufacturers, hospitals, cardiovascular centers, academic institutions, physician societies, and technology developers are accelerating product innovation and commercialization. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Terumo Corporation, Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation), ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. (Bracco Imaging S.p.A.), Conavi Medical Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Shenzhen Heartcare Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global intravascular imaging market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, investment opportunities, and emerging trends.

Identifies high-growth technology, product, application, end-user, and regional segments.

Evaluates AI, machine learning, hybrid imaging, catheter innovation, and cloud-based workflow developments.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, clinical evidence, technological capabilities, geographic presence, and strategic initiatives. Supports investment planning, business expansion, partnership evaluation, product development, and catheterization laboratory modernization.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, cardiovascular specialists, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate growth prospects within the global intravascular imaging market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Technology

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Product Component

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Volume of Complex PCIs and Calcified Lesions

4.2.1.2. Strong Clinical Evidence Supporting Imaging-Guided PCI (Stats: 38% TVF Reduction)

4.2.1.3. Integration of AI-Powered Automated Vessel Analysis Tools

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Procedural Costs and Reimbursement Disparities

4.2.2.2. Technical Learning Curve and Procedural Efficiency Concerns

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Expansion into Peripheral Vascular Interventions for PAD

4.2.3.2. Development of Cloud-Based Tele-proctoring and Remote Assistance

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Managing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy in Connected Consoles

4.2.4.2. Competition Between IVUS and OCT Modalities

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Shift Toward Software-Defined, Multi-Modality Imaging Platforms

4.2.5.2. Rise of Real-Time AI-Guided Procedural Optimization

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Intravascular Imaging Market, by Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

5.2.1. Rotational IVUS

5.2.2. Solid-State (Phased-Array) IVUS

5.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

5.4. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

5.5. Multi-Modality Imaging Systems

6. Global Intravascular Imaging Market, by Product Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Imaging Catheters (Disposables)

6.2.1. Coronary Catheters

6.2.2. Peripheral Catheters

6.3. Imaging Consoles & Hardware

6.4. Software & AI Modules

7. Global Intravascular Imaging Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Coronary Interventions

7.2.1. Complex PCI & CTO

7.2.2. Left Main Intervention

7.3. Peripheral Interventions

7.3.1. Carotid Imaging

7.3.2. Iliofemoral & Popliteal Imaging

8. Global Intravascular Imaging Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals & Cardiac Catheterization Labs

8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8.4. Academic & Research Institutes

9. Global Intravascular Imaging Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S. (Stats: ~40% Global Market Share)

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan (Stats: >80% PCI Imaging Adoption)

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Vendor Market Positioning

10.5. Market Share Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

11.3. Royal Philips (Philips Healthcare)

11.4. Terumo Corporation

11.5. Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation)

11.6. ACIST Medical Systems (Bracco Group)

11.7. Conavi Medical Inc.

11.8. Gentuity, LLC

11.9. Axle International

11.10. Insight Guided Systems

11.11. Avinger, Inc.

11.12. Silicon Valley Medical Instruments

11.13. Pulse Medical Imaging Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

11.14. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

11.15. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

11.16. APT Medical Inc.

12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900