Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $44.8 Billion At 11.5% CAGR As Biostimulants And Seed Treatments Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global agricultural biologicals market is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 15.11 billion in 2026. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the global transition toward sustainable and regenerative agriculture, increasing demand for organic food, and tighter restrictions on synthetic agrochemicals. Regulatory developments in Europe and North America are accelerating the adoption of biological crop inputs, while climate-related challenges are increasing demand for biostimulants that improve crop resilience to drought, salinity, and other abiotic stresses.

Investment in microbial discovery, fermentation technology, and biotechnology is also improving the performance and reliability of agricultural biologicals. Major agrochemical companies are expanding their biological portfolios through research and development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. These advances are strengthening the role of agricultural biologicals in integrated pest management, crop nutrition, and soil health restoration.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by product type, source, formulation, mode of application, farming type, crop type, and geography. Product categories include biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. Sources include microbial, biochemical, semiochemicals, and other sources, while formulations are categorized as liquid and dry. Application methods include foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest use.

Crop coverage includes fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and other crop types. The report also provides country-level market analysis and an assessment of leading agricultural biologicals companies.

Product Type Insights

Biopesticides are expected to hold the largest share of the agricultural biologicals market in 2026. Demand is supported by efforts to reduce chemical residues in food and address pesticide-resistant pests. Bioinsecticides and biofungicides are among the most widely adopted products within this segment.

Biostimulants are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Their increasing use is linked to improved nutrient use efficiency and greater crop tolerance to environmental stress. Biofertilizers are also gaining attention as growers seek biological solutions that support soil fertility and sustainable crop production.

Source and Application Trends

The microbial segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Bacteria, fungi, and viruses are widely used in the development of biopesticides and biofertilizers. Continued discovery of novel microbial strains with multi-functional properties is expected to support further commercialization. The biochemical segment, including plant extracts and organic acids, also represents a significant share, particularly within biostimulant applications.

Foliar spray is projected to remain the leading mode of application in 2026 due to its broad adoption and direct crop response. Seed treatment, however, is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. Biological seed treatments support early-stage crop protection and root development while requiring lower application rates, making them a cost-effective option for large-scale row crop production.

Farming Type Outlook

Conventional farming is expected to retain the largest market share in 2026 as biological inputs become more widely incorporated into integrated pest management programs. Organic farming is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, supported by the expansion of certified organic farmland and premium pricing for organic produce. These conditions are encouraging broader adoption of biological-based crop input systems.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global agricultural biologicals market in 2026. The region benefits from advanced agricultural infrastructure, strong farmer awareness, established distribution networks, and the presence of major industry participants.

Latin America is projected to register the fastest growth between 2026 and 2036. Brazil and Argentina are central to this expansion as large-scale soybean and corn producers increasingly use biological inputs to manage pest resistance and satisfy international export requirements. The report also analyzes market opportunities across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the agricultural biologicals market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Corteva, Inc., FMC Corporation, UPL Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Novonesis Group, Koppert Biological Systems, Valent BioSciences LLC, Lallemand Inc., Andermatt Group AG, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Certis Biologicals LLC, and Gowan Company LLC.

The report examines market revenue, historical performance, future growth rates, competitive positioning, product offerings, regional trends, and strategic developments. It also identifies growth opportunities for established companies and new entrants across product types, sources, application methods, farming systems, crop categories, and major geographic markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Source

3.4. Market Analysis, by Formulation

3.5. Market Analysis, by Mode of Application

3.6. Market Analysis, by Farming Type

3.7. Market Analysis, by Crop Type

3.8. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.9. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Growth in Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic Food

4.2.2. Increasing Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support for Biologicals

4.2.3. Rising Investments and Strategic Initiatives by Agrochemical Companies

4.2.4. Climate Change Driving Adoption of Biostimulants for Abiotic Stress Tolerance

4.2.5. Rising Awareness of Environmental and Health Risks of Synthetic Pesticides

4.3. Market Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Awareness and Technical Knowledge Among Farmers

4.3.2. Regulatory and Financial Barriers for New Market Entrants

4.3.3. Shorter Shelf Life and Storage Limitations of Biological Products

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.4.1. Expanding Agricultural Production in Emerging Markets

4.4.2. Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Farming Practices

4.4.3. Advances in Microbial Discovery and Biotechnology for Biological Crop Inputs

4.4.4. Development of Next-Generation Biopesticides (Semiochemicals and RNAi Technologies)

4.4.5. Expansion of Biological Solutions for Post-Harvest Crop Protection

4.5. Market Challenges

4.5.1. Lengthy Product Registration and Approval Processes

4.5.2. Performance Variability Under Different Climatic and Soil Conditions

4.5.3. Limited Product Standardization and Farmer Confidence in Biological Solutions

4.6. Market Trends

4.6.1. Integration of Biologicals into Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Programs

4.6.2. Increasing Adoption of Biological Seed Treatments

4.6.3. Precision Agriculture Integration and Digital Application Technologies

4.6.4. Growing Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture Practices

4.6.5. Expansion of Microbial-Based Crop Inputs

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1. Raw Material Sourcing (Microbial Cultures, Plant Extracts, Fermentation Media)

4.8.2. Production (Fermentation and Extraction)

4.8.3. Formulation and Quality Control

4.8.4. Regulatory Registration and Approval

4.8.5. Distribution and Sales

4.8.6. End-Use Application by Farmers and Growers

5. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Biopesticides

5.2.1. Bioinsecticides

5.2.2. Biofungicides

5.2.3. Bionematicides

5.2.4. Bioherbicides

5.2.5. Other Biopesticides

5.3. Biostimulants

5.4. Biofertilizers

6. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Source

6.1. Overview

6.2. Microbial

6.2.1. Bacteria

6.2.2. Fungi

6.2.3. Viruses

6.2.4. Other Microorganisms

6.3. Biochemical

6.4. Semiochemicals

6.5. Other Sources

7. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Formulation

7.1. Overview

7.2. Liquid Agricultural Biologicals

7.3. Dry Agricultural Biologicals

8. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Mode of Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Foliar Spray

8.3. Seed Treatment

8.4. Soil Treatment

8.5. Post-harvest

8.6. Other Modes of Application

9. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Farming Type

9.1. Overview

9.2. Conventional Farming

9.3. Organic Farming

10. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Crop Type

10.1. Overview

10.2. Fruits & Vegetables

10.3. Cereals & Grains

10.3.1. Corn

10.3.2. Wheat

10.3.3. Rice

10.3.4. Other Cereals & Grains

10.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

10.5. Other Crop Types

11. Agricultural Biologicals Market Assessment - by Geography

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. Italy

11.3.4. Spain

11.3.5. U.K.

11.3.6. Netherlands

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. Australia

11.4.5. South Korea

11.4.6. Indonesia

11.4.7. Philippines

11.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Chile

11.5.5. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

12. Competition Analysis

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

13. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Strategic Developments)

13.1. Bayer AG (Germany)

13.2. BASF SE (Germany)

13.3. Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

13.4. Corteva, Inc. (U.S.)

13.5. FMC Corporation (U.S.)

13.6. UPL Limited (India)

13.7. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

13.8. Novonesis Group (Denmark)

13.9. Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

13.10. Valent BioSciences LLC (U.S.)

13.11. Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

13.12. Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland)

13.13. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Argentina)

13.14. Certis Biologicals LLC (U.S.)

13.15. Gowan Company LLC (U.S.)

13.16. Rovensa Next (Spain)

13.17. IPL Biologicals Limited (India)

13.18. Seipasa S.A. (Spain)

13.19. W. Neudorff GmbH KG (Germany)

13.20. Rizobacter S.A. (Argentina)

13.21. Vegalab SA (Switzerland)

13.22. Som Phytopharma India Limited (India)

13.23. Others

14. Appendix

14.1. Available Customization

14.2. Related Reports

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