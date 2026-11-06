Dedicated Tier 1-3 Engineers For Msps: What Ltvplus Handles In The First 30 Days And What Stays With The MSP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

At the MSP's request, LTVplus recruits, trains and pays each engineer, so MSPs add Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 coverage without managing HR or payroll.

LTVplus works with each MSP to manage engineer quality assurance and performance reviews. The MSP directs the engineers' work, sets ticket priorities and reviews service results. Engineers arrive pre-trained in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and NinjaOne and work only for that MSP, inside its tools and under its name. Brandon, FL, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated Tier 1-3 engineers for MSPs are in demand in a hiring market where 72% of employers worldwide report difficulty filling roles, and the information industry reports the highest shortage of any sector at 75%, according to ManpowerGroup's 2026 Talent Shortage Survey.* LTVplus, a managed technical support partner for MSPs, today outlined how it brings those engineers live in 30 days, fully managed, including which onboarding tasks LTVplus handles and which stay with the MSP. Engineers receive platform training before deployment, leaving the onboarding period for learning the MSP's clients, systems and escalation procedures. “An MSP shouldn't have to manage a new engineer through onboarding," said David Henzel, Co-Founder of LTVplus. "That month is ours to manage, so the MSP stays focused on its clients." KEY FACTS

LTVplus recruits every engineer it assigns and handles retention and replacement.

Each engineer is dedicated to one MSP and follows that MSP's escalation matrix. LTVplus fields 500+ team members across 22 countries and holds ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 certification. How a New Tier 1-3 Engineer Gets Up to Speed on an MSP's Clients LTVplus handles platform training before an engineer joins the MSP. The first 30 days, from discovery call to go-live, go to solution design and knowledge transfer, with LTVplus managing the engineer and the MSP contributing its client and environment details.

Stage LTVplus handles The MSP provides Before deployment Recruiting, screening and platform training in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and NinjaOne The tools, tiers and coverage the seat needs, set on the discovery call Through go-live (about 30 days from the discovery call) Employment, payroll and engineer onboarding management System access, client documentation, the escalation matrix, SLA requirements and time from its team in onboarding sessions After go-live Quality assurance, coaching, performance reviews, scheduling and replacement when someone leaves Ticket priorities, escalation calls the matrix does not cover, review of results, client relationships and the SLAs reported to clients



Who Reviews an Outsourced Engineer's Tickets

At the MSP's request, LTVplus runs ticket QA on the engineers it assigns, checking their work against the runbooks and escalation matrix agreed with the MSP during solution design.

“Knowing the tools doesn't tell an engineer how a specific client wants tickets escalated. We check for that ourselves so it surfaces in our review, not in a call from the MSP's client,” Henzel said.

What LTVplus Asks an MSP to Provide During Onboarding

Onboarding moves faster when the MSP has its own material ready on day one:



Environment documentation for each client the engineer will support

The escalation matrix, including severity definitions and client-specific exceptions

Ticket categories and the priorities attached to them The SLA terms the MSP already reports to its clients

Incomplete client documentation or escalation rules can make it harder for a new engineer to route tickets correctly.

LTVplus covers Tier 1 and Tier 2 work through its IT help desk outsourcing for MSPs, and senior escalations and project work through its Tier 3 support for MSPs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What performance reporting does LTVplus give an MSP on its engineers?

Answer: LTVplus handles quality assurance, shift coverage and daily oversight for the engineers it assigns and sends the MSP weekly reporting. Response and resolution targets are agreed for each of the MSP's clients during solution design and reported monthly, so the MSP can show SLA compliance in its quarterly business reviews. Help desk reporting also covers first-contact resolution and backlog for each client.

*Source: ManpowerGroup. (2026). 2026 Talent Shortage Survey.

About LTVplus

LTVplus is a managed technical support partner that recruits, trains, and manages dedicated teams for Managed Service Providers and technology companies. Founded in 2017, LTVplus provides helpdesk technicians, Tier 1-3 engineers, NOC specialists, and security analysts. Teams are fully managed, not staffed. With 500+ team members across 22 countries, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certification, and pre-training in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaOne, LTVplus helps MSPs scale without the hiring burden. Teams go live in 30 days.

CONTACT: Majed Soufi Zen Media...