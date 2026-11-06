Dedicated Tier 1-3 Engineers For Msps: What Ltvplus Handles In The First 30 Days And What Stays With The MSP
|Stage
|LTVplus handles
|The MSP provides
|Before deployment
|Recruiting, screening and platform training in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and NinjaOne
|The tools, tiers and coverage the seat needs, set on the discovery call
|Through go-live (about 30 days from the discovery call)
|Employment, payroll and engineer onboarding management
|System access, client documentation, the escalation matrix, SLA requirements and time from its team in onboarding sessions
|After go-live
|Quality assurance, coaching, performance reviews, scheduling and replacement when someone leaves
|Ticket priorities, escalation calls the matrix does not cover, review of results, client relationships and the SLAs reported to clients
Who Reviews an Outsourced Engineer's Tickets
At the MSP's request, LTVplus runs ticket QA on the engineers it assigns, checking their work against the runbooks and escalation matrix agreed with the MSP during solution design.
“Knowing the tools doesn't tell an engineer how a specific client wants tickets escalated. We check for that ourselves so it surfaces in our review, not in a call from the MSP's client,” Henzel said.
What LTVplus Asks an MSP to Provide During Onboarding
Onboarding moves faster when the MSP has its own material ready on day one:
- Environment documentation for each client the engineer will support The escalation matrix, including severity definitions and client-specific exceptions Ticket categories and the priorities attached to them The SLA terms the MSP already reports to its clients
Incomplete client documentation or escalation rules can make it harder for a new engineer to route tickets correctly.
LTVplus covers Tier 1 and Tier 2 work through its IT help desk outsourcing for MSPs, and senior escalations and project work through its Tier 3 support for MSPs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: What performance reporting does LTVplus give an MSP on its engineers?
Answer: LTVplus handles quality assurance, shift coverage and daily oversight for the engineers it assigns and sends the MSP weekly reporting. Response and resolution targets are agreed for each of the MSP's clients during solution design and reported monthly, so the MSP can show SLA compliance in its quarterly business reviews. Help desk reporting also covers first-contact resolution and backlog for each client.
*Source: ManpowerGroup. (2026). 2026 Talent Shortage Survey.
About LTVplus
LTVplus is a managed technical support partner that recruits, trains, and manages dedicated teams for Managed Service Providers and technology companies. Founded in 2017, LTVplus provides helpdesk technicians, Tier 1-3 engineers, NOC specialists, and security analysts. Teams are fully managed, not staffed. With 500+ team members across 22 countries, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certification, and pre-training in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaOne, LTVplus helps MSPs scale without the hiring burden. Teams go live in 30 days.
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