Texas Ranches Offer New Possibilities For 1031 Exchange Investors, Says Coalson Real Estate

McAllen Coalson, Broker

Mac A. Coalson, Senior Broker

Texas ranch brokerage highlights potential of agricultural, recreational and investment land for property owners seeking eligible 1031 exchange replacement

- Mac A. Coalson, senior broker at Coalson Real Estate

WEATHERFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As real estate investors evaluate opportunities to diversify their holdings and preserve investment capital, Coalson Real Estate, a family-operated North Texas farm and ranch brokerage, is highlighting the potential role of Texas ranches and agricultural acreage in Section 1031 tax-deferred exchanges.

Under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, qualifying investors may defer recognition of capital gains when exchanging investment or business-use real estate for other like-kind real property, subject to strict IRS requirements.

For investors considering alternatives to commercial buildings, rental properties or other real estate holdings, eligible Texas farms, cattle ranches, recreational properties and undeveloped acreage may present opportunities worth exploring.

Why Texas Ranches Appeal to 1031 Exchange Investors

Texas offers a distinctive combination of agricultural heritage, recreational opportunities, rural acreage and investment real estate.

Mac A. Coalson, senior broker at Coalson Real Estate, has spent more than five decades specializing in Texas farms and ranches, particularly in Parker County and the surrounding North Texas region.

In a previously published interview with the Fort Worth Business Press, Coalson discussed the appeal of ranch ownership to investors:

"It gives them an asset that they can see and touch, smell and enjoy with their families."

The observation reflects an important distinction between traditional commercial real estate and ranch ownership. Depending on the property, investors may find opportunities involving agricultural operations, livestock, hunting, conservation, recreational uses or long-term land ownership.

Understanding 1031 Exchange Opportunities in Texas

A Section 1031 exchange allows qualifying real estate investors to defer certain capital gains taxes when disposing of investment or business-use property and acquiring eligible replacement real estate.

The IRS generally requires investors to identify potential replacement properties within 45 days of transferring their relinquished property and complete the exchange within 180 days, or by the applicable tax-return deadline, whichever occurs first.

Theresa Quartaro, a Texas-based qualified intermediary and 1031 exchange specialist, emphasized the long-term investment purpose of exchanges during an educational interview published by Provident 1031:

"The 1031 Exchange is a way for you to be able to invest in your future, your family's future."

For investors considering Texas land, careful evaluation of the property's intended use, income potential, financing, replacement value and tax eligibility is essential.

Not every ranch or rural property purchase qualifies for a 1031 exchange. Property acquired primarily for personal enjoyment or as a residence generally does not meet the investment or business-use requirement.

North Texas Ranches and Investment Land

Coalson Real Estate specializes in farm and ranch properties throughout North Texas, including Parker, Palo Pinto, Hood, Wise and surrounding counties.

The brokerage's property offerings span working cattle ranches, equestrian facilities, recreational and hunting acreage, undeveloped land, and large ranch estates.

With extensive local experience, Mac A. Coalson and McAllen F. Coalson assist buyers and sellers in evaluating land characteristics, agricultural improvements, water resources, accessibility and regional property opportunities.

Investors contemplating a 1031 exchange may benefit from evaluating suitable replacement properties before selling their existing real estate, given the strict identification and acquisition deadlines.

A Family Tradition in Texas Land Brokerage

Coalson Real Estate has built its business around generations of experience in Texas agriculture, ranching and real estate.

Senior broker Mac A. Coalson brings more than 56 years of farm and ranch real estate experience, while broker McAllen F. Coalson contributes more than 35 years of professional real estate experience.

Their understanding of Texas land, agricultural operations and rural property markets helps buyers evaluate properties according to their investment and ownership objectives.

As investors consider the financial and practical implications of exchanging real estate, experienced regional brokerage guidance can be a valuable part of the acquisition process.

About Coalson Real Estate

Coalson Real Estate is a family-operated North Texas real estate brokerage specializing in farms, cattle ranches, horse properties, recreational land, hunting ranches, acreage and select commercial properties. Serving Weatherford, Parker County and the surrounding Texas region, the brokerage combines decades of experience with knowledge of local land markets and ranch operations.

Disclaimer: Coalson Real Estate provides real estate brokerage services, not tax or legal advice. Investors should consult qualified tax advisors, legal counsel and a qualified intermediary before initiating a 1031 exchange.

McAllen F. Coalson, Broker

Coalson Real Estate

+1 817-991-8300

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Texas Ranches Offer New Possibilities for 1031 Exchange Investors, Says Coalson Real Estate News Provided By Sandy Rowley November 06, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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