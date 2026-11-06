Data Facts Ranks #1 In HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings For Pre-Employment Screening

HRO Baker's Dozen Employee Screeening Award

Recognition marks the company's ninth consecutive year earning a place among HRO Today's top-rated employee screening providers.

- Tammy Henry, VP of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data Facts, Inc. is proud to announce it has earned the #1 ranking in the Mid-Size category of HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings® for Pre-Employment Screening. This recognition marks the company's ninth consecutive year earning a place among the publication's top-rated background screening providers.

Unlike awards determined by an editorial panel, the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of background screening services. Providers are evaluated across three key areas: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service. This customer-driven recognition makes the achievement especially meaningful to Data Facts, whose business is built on long-term client relationships, responsive support, and a commitment to delivering accurate, reliable information.

“Our clients trust us every day to help them make smart, safe hiring decisions-and that trust is something we never take for granted,” said Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success at Data Facts.“Ranking #1 is an incredible honor because it reflects the experiences of the customers we work so hard to serve. At Data Facts, we believe background screening should be about more than receiving a report. It's about combining advanced technology with experienced professionals who understand your business, provide responsive personal service, and are committed to helping you make informed hiring decisions. We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their continued confidence in our team.”

For employers, background screening plays an essential role in making informed hiring decisions, managing risk, and supporting compliance. Data Facts helps organizations navigate these responsibilities through comprehensive background screening, credentialing, and ongoing monitoring solutions. By combining innovative technology with knowledgeable professionals and a people-first approach, the company helps streamline hiring while delivering the accuracy, service, and candidate experience employers expect.

Data Facts' ninth consecutive year of recognition reinforces its commitment to building lasting client relationships through service, expertise, and integrity-and delivering on its brand promise: Information You Trust. The First Time. On Time. Every Time.

To learn more about Data Facts ' background screening solutions, visit .

About the Survey

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings® are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. Survey responses are analyzed across three subcategories-breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service-using a predetermined scoring methodology to determine overall rankings.

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts has helped employers make informed hiring decisions through comprehensive background screening and workforce solutions. Combining advanced technology, experienced professionals, responsive client support, and a commitment to compliance, Data Facts delivers trusted information that helps organizations hire confidently and efficiently. With a focus on people, service, and integrity, Data Facts builds lasting client relationships and delivers a background screening experience that goes beyond the report.

For more information, visit .



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Data Facts Ranks #1 in HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening News Provided By Data Facts November 06, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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