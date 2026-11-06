Blackstone Media Publishes 2027 Budget Guide On Social Media Management For Small Businesses In London

Ash Aziz, founder and Director of Blackstone Media.

Blackstone Media offers social media management for small businesses in London and sets out its starting prices and four agency questions for 2027 budgets.

- Ash Aziz, founder and Director of Blackstone MediaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blackstone Media provides social media management for small businesses in London, and has published a channel-by-channel guide to its current starting prices for owners planning 2027 marketing budgets. The guide covers social media management, local search engine optimisation (SEO) and Google Ads management, with advice from founder Ash Aziz on where to start and four questions to put to any agency before signing."Small business owners are right to be wary of agency pricing. Too often the real number turns up after the sales pitch, not before it," said Ash Aziz, founder and Director of Blackstone Media. "A budget only works if every line in it is a real figure. The starting price, the advertising spend and the minimum term should all be in writing before anything is signed."Blackstone Media's social media management starts from £300 a month, excluding VAT. The figure is a minimum, and the final fee depends on the work involved. The page sets out the service and its current price.Blackstone Media's local SEO, work aimed at search results in a business's own area, starts from £500 a month, excluding VAT. Like the social media price, it is a minimum monthly fee for the agency's own work.For Google Ads management in London, Blackstone Media charges from £1,000 a month, excluding VAT. With Meta advertising on Facebook and Instagram added as a second platform, the Blackstone Media fee starts from £1,499 a month, excluding VAT. Advertising spend sits outside both Blackstone Media fees, billed separately and paid to the ad platform. For Google Ads accounts it manages, Blackstone Media requires a minimum advertising spend of £500 a month, a minimum term of three months and one month's notice. Blackstone Media quotes larger accounts, above about £5,000 a month in advertising spend, individually. The page sets out the fees and terms."My advice for a 2027 budget is to start with one channel done properly rather than three done badly," said Aziz. "Split a small budget three ways and none of the channels gets enough to judge fairly. For most small businesses, that one channel is social media management. It has the lowest starting fee of the three, and it gives the business a steady presence that customers can check before they buy. Get that working, then add search or advertising when the budget and the time are there to support it.""When an owner does add Google Ads, the management fee is only part of the cost," said Aziz. "The advertising spend comes on top, so it needs its own line in the budget. Plan for the whole minimum term, not just the first month, and know the notice period before signing."Aziz suggests owners ask an agency four budget questions before money is committed:1. Is the starting price published on the agency's own website, does it include VAT, and when was that page last updated?2. What is the minimum advertising spend, if there is one, and what are the minimum term and the notice period?3. What do the agency's most recent Google reviews say?4. Who will run the account day to day, and does that person specialise in the channel being bought?"An owner should get a straight answer to all four from any agency, us included," said Aziz. "If an agency won't put the answers in writing, that is an answer too."Ash Aziz has 15 years in film and TV, including work for Channel 4 and ITV, and runs Blackstone Media with a business partner.About Blackstone MediaBlackstone Media is a digital marketing agency that provides social media management for small businesses in London, alongside Google Ads, search engine optimisation (SEO), website, content and video services. Trading since 2011, online since 2026, Blackstone Media is based in London, has delivered 500+ projects and has a team of 12, with 30 years of combined experience between its two founders. Blackstone Media's service model is a dedicated specialist per channel, with an account manager. Blackstone Media offers a free initial consultation through its website at

Ash Aziz

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Blackstone Media Publishes 2027 Budget Guide on Social Media Management for Small Businesses in London News Provided By Blackstone Media November 06, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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