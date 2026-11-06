Brantheo Launches Bilingual AI Receptionist For Central Florida Service Businesses

Brantheo's AI Caller answers calls 24/7 in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese for Central Florida service businesses

Eagle Creek Soccer Academy in Orlando generated 137 leads in 40 days at $4.50 per lead with an 11.8% conversion rate (May 8 to June 17, 2026).

Bruno Scaravelli, founder of Brantheo Marketing & AI Automation, based in Lake Nona, Orlando.

The Lake Nona agency's AI Caller answers in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese 24/7, books appointments and calls back new leads within seconds.

- Bruno Scaravelli, Founder, BrantheoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brantheo Marketing & AI Automation, a marketing and AI automation agency based in Lake Nona, today announced the launch of a bilingual AI receptionist for local service businesses. The service, called AI Caller, answers phone calls 24 hours a day in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese, books appointments on the business calendar and calls back new web and ad leads within seconds.The launch targets a gap common to small offices and contractors in the region: calls that arrive after hours, during a job, or in a language no one on staff speaks. In Orange County, 38.5% of residents age 5 and older speak a language other than English at home, according to U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts (2020-2024). For a dental office or a plumbing company, a missed call often means the customer simply dials the next business on the list.AI Caller detects the caller's language from the first sentence, without a "press 2 for Spanish" menu, and switches if the caller changes language mid-call. It answers frequently asked questions from a script written and tested with each business, offers open time slots, books or reschedules appointments, and sends a transcript and an English-language summary to the company's CRM, tagged with the language the caller used. Anything outside the approved script, such as prices or policies, is taken as a message. Callers who ask for a person are transferred live or scheduled for a callback."A lot of the service businesses I talk to in Central Florida aren't losing customers to a better competitor. They're losing them to voicemail," said Bruno Scaravelli, founder of Brantheo. "A family calls at seven at night, in Spanish, nobody picks up, and they move on. The point of this is simple: that call gets answered, in the caller's language, and the owner reads what happened the next morning."The service has been running for Eagle Creek Soccer Academy in Orlando, where Meta lead ads combined with a bilingual English and Spanish AI Caller and HubSpot generated 137 leads in 40 days at $4.50 per lead, with an 11.8% lead conversion rate, measured from May 8 to June 17, 2026."We were paying for leads and then losing them to the clock. Now every parent who fills the form gets a call back in minutes, in English or Spanish, while we are still out on the field. We filled the camp without anyone sitting by the phone," said João Castro, founder of Eagle Creek Soccer Academy.Alongside the launch, Brantheo published guides describing how the receptionist works for specific industries, including dental and medical offices, law firms, accountants, real estate agents, and home service contractors such as plumbers, HVAC, roofing, landscaping and pool companies. The service is available to businesses across the United States, with setup handled by Brantheo. Pricing is available on request.About Brantheo Marketing & AI AutomationBrantheo Marketing & AI Automation is a marketing and AI automation agency headquartered in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida. It helps local service businesses stop losing leads through paid advertising, search and AI assistant visibility, CRM automation, and AI voice and messaging agents. Brantheo works inside each client's own advertising and CRM accounts, so the client owns its data from day one. The company is a Trustee member of the Lake Nona Regional Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at .

Bruno Scaravelli

Brantheo Marketing & AI Automation

+1 407-325-4647

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