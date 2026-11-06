Inneractiv Completes SOC 2® Type II Audit, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Security

AICPA SOC 2

Insider risk company receives independent validation that its security controls operate effectively over time.

- Johnny Collins

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InnerActiv, the endpoint, insider risk, AI usage control and data protection company, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2® Type II audit.

Independent CPA firm Prescient Assurance LLC, an affiliate of CREST-certified cybersecurity firm Prescient Security, assessed InnerActiv's system and organization controls from May through October 2026 against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy.

Unlike a Type I report, which reviews control design at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type II evaluates whether security controls operate effectively over a sustained period. InnerActiv's audit covered all five Trust Services Criteria, including processing integrity and privacy, which many software vendors leave out of scope.

InnerActiv protects sensitive data for large global enterprises and business process outsourcers, and SOC 2 Type II is a widely recognized standard for security validation. A successful audit provides independent assurance that InnerActiv holds itself to a rigorous security standard.

“Customers trust us with their most sensitive endpoints, and that trust has to be earned and verified,” said Ray Shealy, CEO of InnerActiv.“As a security company, we should meet the same standard our customers are asked to meet every day. Completing our SOC 2 Type II audit shows that our commitment to protecting their data is built into how we operate - not just what we sell.”

InnerActiv CTO Johnny Collins led the audit. A veteran threat hunter with a career spanning the U.S. Army, NSA, Mandiant (Google Cloud) and KPMG, Collins played a leading role in uncovering the 2020 SolarWinds breach.

“Security programs are tested on the days nobody is watching, which is exactly what a Type II audit measures,” said Collins.“Insider risk is about trusted access, and our customers deserve proof that we govern our own access as carefully as we help them govern theirs.”

InnerActiv's SOC 2 Type II report is available to customers and prospective customers with nondisclosure agreements via the InnerActiv Security Trust Center.

About InnerActiv

InnerActiv sees what others can't. Founded in 2009 and based in Columbus, Ohio, InnerActiv provides endpoint-native visibility and control over insider risk, fraud, data exposure and AI usage. By combining process and file telemetry with display-level visibility, InnerActiv shows what every user and non-human identity actually does, and helps organizations stop risky activity before it spreads. InnerActiv is a two-time Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Award winner and was named one of Columbus Business First's Future Five in 2026. Learn more at .

Enable AI. Control the Risk.

Elizabeth Collins

InnerActiv Inc.

+1 888-798-7792 ext. 702

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InnerActiv Completes SOC 2® Type II Audit, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security News Provided By InnerActiv November 06, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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