Healthy Workforce Institute Partners With The Virginia Nurses Association To Strengthen Workplace Culture

Partnering to create healthier healthcare cultures

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute (HWI), led by Dr. Renee Thompson, is proud to announce a partnership with the Virginia Nurses Association (VNA) to help healthcare leaders tackle one of the biggest contributors to turnover, burnout, and team dysfunction: workplace bullying and incivility.

Through this partnership, VNA members/leaders/employees will gain access to proven strategies, practical tools, and educational resources designed to help leaders address disruptive behaviors early, strengthen accountability, and create more respectful, professional work environments.

The Healthy Workforce Institute works with healthcare organizations and leaders to build cultures where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the norm.

“Creating a healthy workforce doesn't happen by accident,” said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of Healthy Workforce Institute.“Leaders need the skills, tools, and organizational support to address behaviors that undermine teamwork and create cultures where people feel respected, supported, and valued.”

The goal is clear: stronger teams, better communication, increased retention, and a culture where people feel supported and want to stay.

Together, the Virginia Nurses Association and Healthy Workforce Institute are committed to helping healthcare professionals build workplaces where respect is the standard, not the exception. To learn more about how this partnership can help VNA members, go to

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.

About the Virginia Nurses Association

VNA is the professional organization representing the interests of the more than 151,000 registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Virginia, inclusive of all areas of specialization, clinical settings and work environments. We are the voice of nursing, protecting practice by ensuring that nursing's priorities are incorporated into legal and regulatory decisions, and ensuring our voice and influence at the capitol and growing grassroots efforts. Together with our national partner the American Nurses Association (ANA), we are dedicated to advancing nurses and the nursing profession through advocacy.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

The Healthy Workforce Institute is the trusted authority in eliminating bullying and incivility in healthcare.

Media Contact: Ashley D Thompson,..., (412) 980-6401



Ashley Thompson

Healthy Workforce Institute

+ +1 412-980-6401

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Healthy Workforce Institute Partners with the Virginia Nurses Association to Strengthen Workplace Culture News Provided By Healthy Workforce Institute November 06, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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