Eltropy CEO Ashish Garg Wins Executive Leadership Honor at 2026 CU Times Luminaries Awards

Credit Union Times recognizes Eltropy's founder & CEO for putting AI to work at more than 750 credit unions and community banks

- Ashish Garg, Founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, today announced that Founder and CEO Ashish Garg has been named the Technology Vendor winner in the Executive Leadership: Industry Partners category of the 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards. Garg was honored Thursday night at the awards gala in Orlando, one of 27 winners selected from 231 finalists.Credit Union Times recognized Garg for expanding Eltropy's AI-powered communications technology to more than 750 credit unions and community banks, and for bringing AI-supported tools out of the testing phase and into daily use at those institutions.“Ashish Garg has led Eltropy from AI experimentation to everyday use at more than 750 credit unions and community banks,” said Michael Ogden, senior director of content experience and strategy at Credit Union Times.“His leadership shows how AI can deliver measurable outcomes for credit unions while strengthening the relationships their members value.”Eltropy's customers are seeing that work show up in member service. Credit Union of Texas's AI voice agent, Sam, now handles 60% of member interactions on its own. Cobalt Credit Union reached 83% session containment, and Loyalty Credit Union cut average chat session time by 40%. This year, Eltropy launched its Agentic AI Platform, built specifically for credit unions, with more than 50 system integrations and a Safe AI Framework that logs and authorizes every AI agent action within limits each institution sets. The company now serves more than 750 credit unions and community banks.“I'm grateful to Credit Union Times for this honor, and I share it with our team and with the credit unions and community banks that trusted us to put AI in front of their members,” said Garg.“I started Eltropy because a credit union loan officer looked past my thin credit file when the banks wouldn't. Agentic AI should give every credit union employee more time for that kind of judgment, and our customers are showing every day that it can be done safely.”'Garg co-founded Eltropy in 2013. Earlier this year, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year.Credit Union Times has published the full list of 2026 Luminaries Awards winners.About EltropyEltropy is the agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks. We bring humans and AI together to serve communities better. From answering a question to resolving a request, AI agents handle routine tasks alongside teams that provide the human touch. Built-in Safe AI guardrails and a human-in-the-loop approach keep people in control. More than 750 financial institutions trust Eltropy to drive growth, experience, efficiency and compliance. Visit eltropy to learn more.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

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Eltropy CEO Ashish Garg Wins Executive Leadership Honor at 2026 CU Times Luminaries Awards News Provided By Eltropy November 06, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, Telecommunications



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