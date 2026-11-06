Furniture Market To Hit USD 987.8B By 2032 As Hybrid Work Drives Home Office Furniture Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global furniture industry is growing at a 5.12% CAGR from 2027 to 2032, with Asia Pacific accounting for the largest 48.71% market share in 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global furniture market size is expected to grow from USD 729.6 billion in 2026 to USD 769.5 billion in 2027 and reach USD 987.8 billion by 2032, at a 5.12% CAGR during 2027-2032. Market growth is supported by demand for affordable modular furniture, home remodeling, and convenient online purchasing. In India, modular solutions are gaining relevance as households seek flexible options for new homes and room upgrades. Institutional procurement also creates opportunities for suppliers that can offer standardized products, consistent quality, and dependable delivery. At the same time, export logistics and producer-responsibility costs remain important factors influencing the profitability of cross-border furniture sales.Furniture Market Growth DriversDigital-First Furniture Brands Expand Online ReachDigital-first furniture brands are expanding their reach by combining e-commerce platforms with physical retail experiences. Consumers can explore designs, compare products, and check prices online before visiting a store to assess comfort, quality, and materials. Brands can then use these touchpoints to guide customers toward a purchase through either channel. This connected approach improves convenience, strengthens customer engagement, and supports wider adoption of online furniture shopping.Corporate ESG Requirements Increase Demand for Sustainable FurnitureCorporate sustainability goals are encouraging businesses to consider environmental factors when purchasing furniture. Buyers are increasingly looking for products that align with their ESG requirements, creating opportunities for furniture suppliers to offer recycled and bio-based materials. Clear information about material sourcing and environmental performance can also help suppliers meet procurement criteria and strengthen their position in corporate purchasing decisions.Rapid Urbanization Supports Demand for Space-Saving Modular FurnitureGrowing urban populations and the development of new housing are creating greater demand for furniture that makes efficient use of limited living spaces. Modular furniture offers flexibility by allowing homeowners to combine, rearrange, or expand individual units based on changing needs. This makes space-efficient designs particularly relevant for urban households seeking practical furnishing solutions without compromising functionality.Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence combines consistent market definitions, transparent segmentation, and cross-checked industry data to provide a grounded view of furniture market developments. This approach helps decision-makers assess market size, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities with greater confidence.”Recent Developments in the Furniture IndustryOctober 2026: Interio by Godrej launched Workscapes, a modular furniture category for flexible workplaces, covering collaboration tables, seating, storage, space dividers, and other workplace furniture.July 2026: Nilkamal Homes opened its 80th furniture store in India and announced plans to expand to more than 100 stores, while promoting customizable modular furniture across sofas, beds, and dining products.Global Furniture Market Segmentation AnalysisBy ApplicationHome FurnitureChairsTables (side tables, coffee tables, dressing tables, etc.)BedsWardrobesSofasDining Tables/Dining SetsKitchen CabinetsOther Home Furniture (bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture, etc.)Office FurnitureChairsTablesStorage CabinetsDesksSofas and Other Soft SeatingOther Office FurnitureHospitality FurnitureEducational FurnitureHealthcare FurnitureOther Applications (public places, retail malls, government offices, etc.)By MaterialWoodMetalPlastic & PolymerOther MaterialsBy Price RangeEconomyMid-RangePremiumBy Distribution ChannelB2C/RetailHome CentersSpecialty Furniture StoresOnlineOther Distribution ChannelsB2B/ProjectBy GeographyNorth AmericaCanadaUnited StatesMexicoSouth AmericaBrazilPeruChileArgentinaRest of South AmericaEuropeUnited KingdomGermanyFranceSpainItalyBENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)SwedenNORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)Rest of EuropeAsia PacificIndiaChinaJapanAustraliaSouth KoreaSouth East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)Rest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaNigeriaRest of Middle East and AfricaThe Furniture Market Report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Regional Outlook for Furniture IndustryEurope combines established furniture export channels with varying trade conditions, as seen in Belgium and Portugal's furniture sectors. In the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia provides another route through institutional procurement, with municipal projects creating opportunities for office-furniture supply and installation. These examples highlight the commercial difference between export exposure and institutional access, as exporters must continuously secure demand across destinations, while procurement awards can provide more direct access to project-based orders.Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global furniture market and is also the fastest-growing region. China is a major demand market within the region, supported by rising furniture retail activity and government measures encouraging home renovation. The policy included furniture and lighting among eligible subsidy categories, while local governments determined qualifying products and subsidy limits. As a result, furniture suppliers may need to adapt product offerings and sales strategies to meet varying eligibility requirements across local markets.Furniture Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the furniture market as fragmented across manufacturing, retail, and workplace projects. Major participants include Ashley Furniture Industries LLC, Ashley Global Retail, HNI Corporation, IKEA, MillerKnoll, Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc., with companies serving different customer groups through manufacturing, retail networks, brand portfolios, and institutional projects. The landscape also reflects consolidation in the workplace furniture segment, alongside diverse routes to household and business buyers.Global Furniture Market Key Companies:IKEAAshley Furniture Industries LLCSteelcase Inc.MillerKnoll, Inc.HNI CorporationWilliams-Sonoma Inc.La-Z-Boy IncorporatedHooker Furnishings Corp.Kimball International Inc.Haworth Inc.Wayfair LLCInterio by GodrejDurian Industries Ltd.Foshan Huasheng FurnitureKOKUYO Co. Ltd.Shanghai UE FurnitureLeggett & Platt Inc.Okamura CorporationNitori Holdings Co. Ltd.KUKA HomeDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the furniture market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceBathroom Furniture Market Size: The bathroom furniture market is expected to grow from USD 28.39 billion in 2025 to USD 29.60 billion in 2026 and reach USD 40.25 billion by 2031, registering a 6.34% CAGR during 2026-2031. In mature economies, renovation activity is becoming more important than new construction, creating a steady replacement base for bathroom furniture.Recycled Furniture Market Share: The recycled furniture market is segmented by product type into home, office, hospitality, educational, healthcare, and other; by material type into reclaimed/recycled wood, recycled metal, and other; by distribution channel into online, specialty resale, and other; and by geography into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are provided in value terms (USD).Modular Office Furniture Market Growth: The modular office furniture market has a strong presence from Steelcase, MillerKnoll, Haworth, and HNI Corporation in the global specification segment, supported by large corporate accounts and established dealer networks. However, the market remains diverse, with regional suppliers and design-focused specialists continuing to serve local and mid-sized projects. Know more about this report -Ergonomic Office Furniture Market: The ergonomic office furniture market is projected to grow from USD 15.62 billion in 2025 to USD 16.51 billion in 2026 and reach USD 22.81 billion by 2031, registering a 6.68% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by more structured return-to-office policies, sustaining demand for ergonomic chairs, desks, and shared workstations. Read more -Global Online Furniture Market: The global online furniture market is segmented by application into home furniture, office furniture, hospitality, educational, healthcare, and other applications; by price range into economy, mid-range, and premium; by material into wood, metal, plastic and polymer, and other materials; and by distribution channel into e-commerce/marketplace and direct-to-consumer. Market forecasts are provided in value terms (USD). For more details,About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Furniture Market to Hit USD 987.8B by 2032 as Hybrid Work Drives Home Office Furniture Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 06, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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