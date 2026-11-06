Sierra Leone And Kenya Sign Statements Of Intent With The Akuna Group To Advance Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership

Sierra Leone and Kenya signed Statements of Intent with The Akuna Group ( ) at CHOGM 2026, becoming founding champions of the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership. The voluntary, country-led initiative seeks to connect talent with skills, investment, enterprise and markets across the Commonwealth and beyond.

At the Akuna Moment of Engagement, Sierra Leone and Kenya signed Statements of Intent with The Akuna Group. The signatories were Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh for Sierra Leone, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr A. Korir Sing'Oei for Kenya, and Sir Idris Elba for Akuna. The ceremony took place in the distinguished presence of His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, with Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh MP conveying Ghana's message of goodwill.

The Akuna Group thanks the Rt Hon Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, for his warm hospitality and the invitation for Sir Idris to open One Commonwealth Night, and congratulates the host nation on CHOGM and 45 years of independence. In his opening remarks, Sir Idris spoke of creativity's power to connect people across cultures and histories and of turning those connections into opportunity.

Akuna also acknowledges the ambition for young people championed by the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General, and thanks the Commonwealth Secretariat for the guidance that helped shape the Partnership which remains driven by the priorities of participating countries.

Speaking at One Commonwealth Night, Sir Idris Elba, Chairman of The Akuna Group, said:“And that's really what we're trying to do through Akuna. Bring people together, build those connections, and help turn creativity into opportunity, so more people can make a living from their talent and own what they create.”

For Sierra Leone, the agreement aligns with President Bio's human capital agenda. Chief Minister Sengeh said: "Our young people are not a problem to be managed; they are the resource to invest in." In Kenya, the collaboration complements Talanta Hela. Dr Sing'Oei said it would give "youth creative enterprises a route to market."

Akuna's wider work connects skills to production and earnings. From Script to Screen with AI, developed by Akuna and Google with Curious Refuge and supported by a US$1 million Google grant, will train emerging filmmakers in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and South Africa. In Ghana, Akuna Wallet Ltd's admission to the Bank of Ghana's one-year regulatory sandbox in January 2026 provides a supervised setting to explore financial innovation relevant to cross-border earnings. Hon Tetteh said:“Ghana welcomes this partnership and the opportunities it opens for our young people; filmmakers, musicians, designers and storytellers who will carry Ghana's story into its next chapter around the world.”

In separate discussions, Sir Idris and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley explored a Barbados-led initiative connecting African and Caribbean talent through cultural exchange, commissions and new audiences. With Dr Kevin Greenidge, Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, he discussed the practical challenge of receiving earnings across borders.

Sir Idris also met UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to discuss vocational pathways linking hands-on training and industry experience to employment and enterprise. The conversation drew on Creative Futures and work by The King's Trust and the Elba Hope Foundation to improve access to careers in the creative industries.

Together, the agreements and meetings establish a practical direction: stronger connections between skills, markets and livelihoods, shaped by participating countries' respective priorities and laws.

Photographs: With thanks to Casey Gutteridge and Antigua News.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Akuna Group.

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About The Akuna Group:

Chaired by Sir Idris Elba, The Akuna Group is a pan-African organisation building the infrastructure for Africa's creative economy. Operating at the intersection of creativity, technology and enterprise, the Group connects talent with the skills, capital, spaces, platforms and partnerships needed to build sustainable livelihoods, grow businesses and access global markets.

Through its integrated ecosystem, Akuna advances African ownership, strengthens local enterprise and enables creators and communities to participate in and benefit from the economic value they generate.