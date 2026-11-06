Eritrea: Role Of Teachers In Nurturing Competent Youth

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern Red Sea Region conducted a meeting with school directors in the port city of Assab, focusing on the role of teachers in nurturing competent youth.

Noting that the union's main objective is to enhance the capacity of the youth and strengthen their participation in national programs, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, head of the union branch in the region, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts by government and PFDJ institutions to realize this objective.

Underlining that young people equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills are the cornerstone of national development, Mr. Osman called on school directors and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

Mr. Fesehaye Kidane, head of the education office in the region, emphasized the importance of enhancing political and health awareness among young people and called for earnest efforts to that end.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, highlighted the significant role of teachers in developing the competence of the youth and called on all teachers to strengthen their participation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.