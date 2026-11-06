Hawkeye Digital Partners With Securitize To Tokenize HWKE Shares On Ethereum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking), with tokenized HWKE expected to become available in 2027.

The announcement, issued on November 6, 2026, sets out an optional route for eligible shareholders to hold their shares in digital form through Securitize's regulated platform. Hawkeye said the holdings would be reconciled with its official shareholder register and retain the dividend and voting rights attached to its common stock.

Common shares on Ethereum

According to the release, the tokens will represent the same HWKE common stock that trades on OTC Markets. The issuer-sponsored structure is intended to connect onchain holdings directly to the company's share register.

Hawkeye said transfers between eligible holders could settle onchain in near real time. Tokenized holdings would remain within Securitize's regulated environment, with access subject to eligibility and compliance checks.

David Wachsman, President of Hawkeye Digital, described tokenization as a significant development in capital markets infrastructure and said the company wants to participate in that shift.

How shareholders would participate

The release outlines a process in which shareholders first move shares from their brokerage account into direct registration with the transfer agent. Eligible holders could then convert those shares into tokenized form through Securitize after completing identity verification and anti-money-laundering checks.

The company said conversion back to book-entry form would also be possible, subject to the applicable procedures.

Hawkeye's common stock will continue trading on OTC Markets under the HWKE ticker. Participation in the tokenization programme is optional, and shareholders who keep their existing brokerage holdings can continue to do so.

Maintaining shareholder rights

Hawkeye Chairman Martin Sumichrast said the plan is intended to give shareholders access to new market infrastructure while preserving their existing rights and choice over participation.

Billy Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Securitize, said Hawkeye's approach follows the issuer-sponsored model, with the company's official share register remaining central to the structure.

The announcement describes the planned offering as tokenization of the underlying shares, with the same dividend and voting rights as other HWKE common shares.

Expected availability in 2027

Tokenized HWKE is expected to launch in 2027. Hawkeye said it will publish further information, including a shareholder guide covering eligibility and onboarding, on its official website.

Hawkeye Digital describes itself as a publicly traded private equity incubator and merchant banking platform focused on businesses working with digital assets, future finance and emerging technologies. Securitize provides infrastructure for tokenized assets.

The launch timetable and other planned developments remain forward-looking statements. Hawkeye's release identifies risks involving execution, financing, third-party relationships, regulation and the digital asset industry.

Based on a press release supplied by Wachsman on behalf of Hawkeye Digital.

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