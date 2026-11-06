India Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Infrastructure And Pre-Engineered Buildings Drive 7.2% CAGR To USD 22.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The India structural steel fabrication market reached USD 12.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 22.45 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by accelerated infrastructure development, rising commercial and industrial construction activity, increasing adoption of pre-engineered steel buildings, and continued government investment in smart cities and industrial corridors.

Large-scale development under the National Infrastructure Pipeline remains a major growth catalyst. Investments in transportation networks, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, logistics hubs, manufacturing plants, and public utilities are strengthening demand for fabricated structural steel across India. Structural steel offers the performance, scalability, and construction efficiency required for complex infrastructure projects, supporting its growing use across public and private sector developments.

Market Size & Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 12.85 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 22.45 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 7.2%

Leading End-User Industry in 2025: Infrastructure

Infrastructure Market Share in 2025: 38.5% Notable Product Segment: Structural Beams and Columns

The Infrastructure segment accounted for 38.5% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading End-User Industry. Its position reflects sustained structural steel demand from highways, bridges, airports, railways, metro systems, industrial corridors, ports, and urban development projects. Continued execution of capital-intensive construction programs is expected to support steady segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Within the market by Product Type, the Structural Beams and Columns segment is expected to register a notable CAGR through 2035. Demand is increasing as developers and contractors seek durable structural systems capable of supporting large spans, high load requirements, and faster project delivery. Expanding construction of warehouses, factories, data centers, office complexes, retail facilities, and institutional buildings is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers and fabrication service providers.

The adoption of pre-engineered steel buildings is also reshaping the India structural steel fabrication market. These systems are gaining traction in industrial, commercial, logistics, and warehousing applications because they support standardized production, efficient on-site assembly, and shorter construction schedules. Growth in e-commerce, organized retail, manufacturing, and supply chain infrastructure is expected to further increase demand for fabricated steel solutions.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Government spending on smart cities, industrial corridors, transportation infrastructure, and urban redevelopment is expanding the project pipeline for structural steel fabricators.

Commercial and industrial construction is generating demand for customized fabrication, complex steel assemblies, and high-performance structural components.

Market participants are investing in automation, advanced design capabilities, precision fabrication, quality assurance, and operational efficiency.

Strategic partnerships among steel producers, engineering companies, contractors, and technology providers are strengthening project execution capabilities. Regulatory developments and evolving customer requirements are encouraging greater focus on quality, safety, material efficiency, and reliable delivery schedules.

India represents the complete geographic scope of the market assessed in the report and accounted for approximately 100% of reported revenue in 2025. Robust construction fundamentals, favorable policy support, industrial expansion, and sustained infrastructure investment are expected to maintain positive market momentum.

Through 2035, competitive positioning will increasingly depend on the ability to deliver technically advanced, cost-efficient, and project-specific fabrication solutions. Companies that strengthen production capacity, digital engineering, supply chain coordination, and strategic collaboration will be well placed to capture opportunities across India's rapidly evolving infrastructure and construction sectors.

Companies Featured



Tata Steel (India)

Jindal Steel & Power (India)

SAIL (India)

JSW Steel (India)

Apollo Tubes (India) Bharat Steel (India)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900