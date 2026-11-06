North America Aquatic Veterinary Market Size And Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach $780.3 Million As Aquaculture Expands Demand For Diagnostics And Treatments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Aquatic Veterinary Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The report forecasts that the North America aquatic veterinary market will grow from US$ 594.6 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 780.3 million by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2025 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by aquaculture development, rising seafood consumption, heightened disease risks, and greater investment in aquatic animal health.

Covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the report identifies the United States as the region's largest market. Growth across North America is increasing demand for aquatic veterinary diagnostics, vaccines, medications, supplements, disease surveillance, health monitoring, and biosecurity services. These capabilities are essential as aquaculture producers seek to protect fish stocks, improve productivity, and limit economic losses associated with bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Type: The market is divided into diagnostic and treatment segments. Treatment held the leading position in 2024.

Diagnostic type: Categories include serological testing, molecular diagnosis, DNA sequencing, and other diagnostics. Molecular diagnosis accounted for the dominant share in 2024.

Treatment type: The market includes vaccines, medications, and supplements, with medications representing the leading category.

Species: The principal segments are fish, crustaceans, Mollusca, and other aquatic species. Fish dominated the market in 2024.

Disease source: The market covers bacterial, viral, parasitic, and other disease sources. Bacterial diseases represented the most significant segment. Route of administration: Categories include water medication, medicated feed, and other routes. Water medication led the market in 2024.

Aquaculture Expansion Supports Veterinary Demand

Freshwater aquaculture remains an important contributor to market growth in the United States. Mississippi's catfish industry, for example, depends on veterinary expertise to monitor fish health, manage disease risks, and support production continuity. Canada also maintains a well-established aquaculture sector with a strong focus on sustainable fish production and aquatic animal health management.

Seafood demand provides another important growth catalyst. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), approximately 75-90% of seafood consumed in the U.S. is imported. U.S. per capita seafood consumption increased by 38% between 1990 and 2022, reaching 20.8 pounds per person in 2022. Greater consumption and the continued development of intensive aquaculture systems are expected to increase the use of veterinary diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and preventive health solutions.

Government Programs Strengthen Aquatic Animal Health

Government agencies and non-profit organizations are supporting aquatic veterinary medicine through research funding, diagnostic infrastructure, regulatory development, professional training, surveillance, and biosecurity programs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine Aquaculture Strategic Plan (2022-2026) prioritizes veterinary drug approvals and antimicrobial stewardship, helping expand the resources available for aquatic disease management.

The U.S. Omnibus Bill of 2022 also allocated US$5 million to the USDA's Aquatic Animal Health Program. Funding under the National Aquaculture Health Plan supports disease surveillance, farmer education, and stronger biosecurity practices, creating additional opportunities for aquatic veterinary service and product providers.

In August 2025, U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation designed to advance commercial-scale open-ocean aquaculture. The proposal sought to streamline permitting, fund sustainable aquaculture research, and strengthen disease management for offshore farming. Expansion involving species such as cobia and red snapper could generate further demand for veterinary products and services while supporting NOAA's objectives for resilient domestic seafood production.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp, HIPRA SA, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Esox Biologics Ltd, Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd, and Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their aquatic animal health portfolios and strengthen their competitive positions.

Overall, favorable seafood consumption trends, aquaculture investment, government support, and the need for effective disease prevention are expected to sustain growth in the North America aquatic veterinary market through 2031.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900