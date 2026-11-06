Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI, Cloud, 5G, And Hyperscale Investments Drive 10.02% CAGR To US$6.49 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Overview 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The Saudi Arabia data center market is forecast to reach US$ 6.49 billion by 2034, up from US$ 2.75 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.02% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by digital transformation, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, enterprise modernization, government technology programs, and sustained investment in advanced digital infrastructure.

Accelerated digitalization across public and private organizations has made data center infrastructure increasingly important to Saudi Arabia's technology ecosystem. Rising demand for cloud computing, digital government services, enterprise applications, connected platforms, and secure data processing is encouraging domestic and international operators to develop scalable, high-performance facilities. Investment priorities include resilient power architecture, efficient cooling, cybersecurity, high-speed connectivity, automation, and disaster recovery.

Demand for colocation, managed hosting, hybrid cloud, hyperscale capacity, and edge computing is strengthening as organizations modernize legacy IT environments. Banking, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, retail, energy, and government organizations require infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical workloads, real-time analytics, and expanding data volumes. Operators are also implementing artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and intelligent infrastructure management to improve reliability and operational efficiency.

Key Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Growth Drivers

5G and fiber network expansion

Saudi Arabia's expanding 5G and nationwide fiber infrastructure is generating higher data traffic and increasing demand for low-latency computing. In 2024, the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission auctioned the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, and 3.8 GHz bands, increasing licensed mobile spectrum by 27% and supporting urban 5G download speeds exceeding 250 Mbps. Edge computing deployments are expected to support self-driving vehicles, augmented reality/virtual reality, industrial Internet of Things, and real-time analytics.

State-backed fiber networks are improving connectivity in second-tier cities, while underwater cable systems such as Africa-1 and 2Africa strengthen Jeddah's role as a regional transit hub. These developments improve international connectivity and attract cloud platforms, content providers, and digital service companies seeking to reduce latency across the Middle East.

Hyperscaler cloud region Build-outs

Large cloud service providers are committing substantial capital to Saudi Arabia. AWS pledged USD 5.3 billion to establish its first local cloud region by 2026, while Microsoft has established a regional headquarters in Riyadh and continues to develop additional capacity. Google and other global technology companies are also contributing to the expansion of the country's cloud ecosystem.

Hyperscaler investment creates opportunities for systems integrators, cybersecurity vendors, content delivery networks, software providers, and interconnection specialists. It also supports compliance with Saudi data-residency requirements by enabling organizations to migrate workloads from overseas infrastructure to local cloud environments.

Vision 2030 and digital-government investment

Saudi Arabia's cloud-first policies require ministries and government agencies to transfer legacy workloads to sovereign infrastructure by 2027. Multi-year procurement agreements provide data center operators with greater revenue visibility and support large-scale development decisions. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority's Million Saudis for AI program also seeks to develop 20,000 local specialists by 2030, strengthening the future technology workforce.

HUMAIN's USD 100 billion funding commitment is expected to reinforce domestic demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The transfer of public-sector datasets to regional clouds will increase requirements for cybersecurity, uptime, redundancy, and Tier 4 capacity.

Market Challenges

High infrastructure and operating costs remain a major constraint. Data center development requires substantial expenditure on land, construction, power systems, cooling equipment, networking, security, compliance, maintenance, and technology upgrades. Redundant architecture is also necessary to maintain continuous service availability, increasing long-term capital requirements and creating competitive pressure for smaller operators.

Energy consumption is another important consideration as large-scale facilities require significant electricity for servers, networking, cooling, and backup systems. Operators must invest in energy-efficient cooling, renewable energy integration, intelligent monitoring, and optimized resource utilization without compromising reliability.

The availability of skilled professionals in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking, artificial intelligence, and facility management may also affect project execution. Workforce development, specialist training, and talent retention will be essential to supporting long-term Saudi Arabia data center market growth.

Major Data Center Locations



Riyadh: Strong government demand, enterprise cloud adoption, financial services activity, and technology investment make Riyadh the country's leading data center destination. Development includes hyperscale, colocation, and secure infrastructure for mission-critical applications.

Jeddah: International connectivity, commercial growth, submarine cable access, and demand from logistics, tourism, retail, healthcare, and financial services support continued investment in colocation and managed hosting.

Dammam: Industrial digitalization across manufacturing, logistics, energy, and healthcare is increasing demand for scalable computing, disaster recovery, and secure data processing infrastructure. Dhahran: Research institutions, industrial enterprises, and a strong technology ecosystem are driving demand for advanced analytics, cloud computing, intelligent monitoring, and high-performance infrastructure.

Recent Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Developments



May 2025: HUMAIN AI Company launched with Public Investment Fund support and announced plans to install 18,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a 500 MW data center cluster.

March 2025: Alfanar allocated USD 1.4 billion to develop new data center campuses across three provinces. February 2025: Equinix announced a USD 1 billion cloud computing center in Riyadh during LEAP 2025, alongside broader technology pledges from international companies.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report segments the market by component into hardware and software. Data center types include colocation, hyperscale, edge, and other facilities. Enterprise coverage includes large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Key end users include cloud service providers, technology providers, telecommunications companies, healthcare organizations, BFSI, retail & E-commerce, entertainment & media, energy, and other industries.

Geographic analysis covers Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Khobar, Tabuk, Mecca, Medina, and the rest of Saudi Arabia. The report evaluates major participants through company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Delta Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG.

Overall, continued cloud adoption, artificial intelligence deployment, government digitalization, 5G connectivity, and hyperscale investment are expected to reinforce Saudi Arabia's position as a regional data center hub. Energy efficiency, workforce development, cybersecurity, and cost optimization will remain central to sustainable market expansion through 2034.

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